MSC Cruises announces all-inclusive drinks are back with biggest-ever cabin giveaway for travel agents

The all-inclusive promotion is available on sailings from January to November and includes all 20 MSC Virtuosa sailings from Southampton, and to celebrate, the cruise line is launching an incredible cruise giveaway for lucky agents throughout January

The much-loved all-inclusive promotion is back. Launching from 15th December and running until 31st March 2022, the latest promotion will see drinks included as part of a promotional cruise price on all sailings departing January 2022–November 2022 in the Caribbean, Emirates, Red Sea, and Mediterranean.

This is also along with all cruises sailing from Southampton, which includes MSC Magnifica sailing January–April 2022 and MSC Virtuosa April–October 2022.

To celebrate the launch of the promotion, the cruise line is launching the ‘MSC BIG CRUISE GIVEAWAY’, which will see them give away a cruise per day in January to agents who book any sailing included as part of the all-inclusive Wave promotion.

A total of 62 seven-night cruises for two people will be given away throughout January – 31 cruises for UK agents and 31 for Irish agents.

Agents will spend seven nights in a balcony cabin onboard a ship of their choice to be taken before 31st March 2022. Agents could choose to visit MSC Seashore in the Caribbean, explore the Red Sea onboard MSC Bellissima, or take in the sights of Dubai and The Emirates onboard the award-winning MSC Virtuosa.

Director of Sales Steve Williams says, “We are thrilled to be launching our biggest-ever promotion, which will give 62 agents from the UK and Ireland the chance to sail onboard one of our amazing ships. We are hoping that offering these seven-night prize sailings, coupled with award-winning ships and amazing itineraries, is the incentive agents need to really drive those bookings in January.

“We have had great success with the ‘MSC Agents League’, which will continue throughout next year, but the BIG CRUISE GIVEAWAY gives us the opportunity to take those incentives one step further and offer agents an amazing holiday experience.”

The latest promotion, designed to incentivise agents during this peak booking window, comes off the back of their latest fam trip, which saw the cruise line take over 40 agents to Dubai for the christening of MSC Virtuosa.

The ship, which was christened in a glitzy ceremony led by Godmother Sophia Loren, will be returning to Southampton for the summer season in 2022, sailing to destinations including the fjords, the Med and the Baltic sea from April–October. All 20 of these sailings are included as part of the promotion with a two-night mini-cruise to St Peter Port, including drinks, starting at €239pp and seven-night sailing to the Fjords starting from €819pp.

The first draw will be made on the 1st January, however, all agents that book a promotional ‘all-inclusive’ cabin between now and 1st January 2022, will be entered into the first prize draw. Agents who book a qualifying cabin will be automatically entered into the prize draw. A draw will be made every day from the 1st–31st January 2022.

Alongside this latest incentive, the cruise line will continue to run the ‘MSC Agents League’, offering agents the chance to win ‘money can’t buy’ prizes as part of MSC Cruises’ partnership with Chelsea FC.

There will be a new incentive each week so keep your eyes peeled on mscbook.com for more information on what agents need to book to qualify for these additional prizes.

For further information on incentives, visit mscbook.com