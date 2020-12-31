MSC Cruises delays restart of operation for MSC Magnifica 

The cruise restart has been delayed until 14th February in connection with ashore measures in Greece, reports Shauna McCrudden

The Covid-19 restrictions have delayed everyone’s holiday plans and now MSC Cruises has announced the extension to the pause of operations for MSC Magnifica. This is due to the additional lockdown measures that the Greek government has recently put in place ashore to manage the pandemic which will now likely extend beyond the current holiday period. As part of these measures, through 6th January, passenger ships are only able to make technical calls in Greek ports.

Due to the uncertainty as to whether these ports will fully re-open on 7th January, for the benefit of its guests, the Company has taken the decision to postpone the resumption of operations for MSC Magnifica until 14th February 2021.

Guests booked on MSC Magnifica before her new restart date will be able to transfer their booking to MSC Grandiosa as early as 10th January 2021, when the ship is due to restart her Western Mediterranean itinerary calling ports only in Italy and Malta.

To give passengers on the ships complete peace of mind, MSC Cruises ships operate under the protection of the Company’s comprehensive health and safety protocol. For more details visit: www.msccruises.co.uk/health-and-safety-measures

For details regarding MSC Magnifica’s itinerary starting on 14th February 2021, click here

For details regarding MSC Grandiosa’s itinerary starting on 10th January 2021, click here

