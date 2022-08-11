MSC Cruises’ fleet achieves ISO 21070:2017 certification for marine environmental protection

The certification enhances MSC Cruises’ commitment to sustainability, reports Clodagh Dooley

MSC Armonia

MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest cruise brand, announced today that its entire fleet has achieved ISO 21070:2017 certification for marine environmental protection.

This specifies procedures for the shipboard management of waste, including handling, collection, separation, marking, treatment, and storage. It also describes the ship-to-shore interface and the delivery of waste from the ship to port reception facilities. All future ships built for MSC Cruises will receive this certification as they enter service.

ISO 21070:2017 certification is complementary to EU Implementing Regulation 2022/91 of 21 January 2022. This defines the criteria for determining that a ship produces reduced quantities of waste and manages waste in a sustainable and environmentally sound manner. ISO’s criteria provide additional information on waste management practices for port authorities to consider when calculating fee reduction for use of port reception facilities in accordance with EU Directive 2019/883.

Minas Myrtidis, VP Environmental Operations and Compliance, said: “We are delighted that our entire fleet is now certified with ISO 21070:2017. As we work to solve the great sustainability challenges that our industry faces, we continue to deploy every tool available to accelerate this, including industry standards and certification. We are, and will always remain, committed to environmental protection.”

To learn more about MSC Cruises’ itineraries and experience on board its ships, click here and to read more about the company’s environmental commitment, click here

Comments

comments