MSC Cruises suspends calls to St Petersburg

Baltic summer 2022 itineraries to call alternative ports in Stockholm, Helsinki or Tallinn, reports Clodagh Dooley

MSC Cruises today announced that it has suspended its ships’ calls to St Petersburg, Russia due to recent developments in the region and related security concerns.

The company said the health-and-safety of its passengers and crew was its top priority. From the end of May until October, its four ships with Baltic Sea sailings that had included St Petersburg in any of their summer 2022 itineraries – MSC Preziosa, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Poesia and MSC Virtuosa – will all suspend their calls to the Russian city.

Since the onset of the current events, the line has been in touch with alternative ports – such as Stockholm, Helsinki and Tallinn – to confirm calls for the four vessels. It will communicate the exact details for each individual sailing as soon as possible to travel agents and any customers affected by the new arrangements.

MSC Cruises will also update its website to reflect the confirmed details of the new itineraries to provide maximum clarity for existing guests, as well as for anyone looking to book future holidays at sea in the Baltic Sea.

No MSC Cruises’ ships currently call St Petersburg.

For more information on MSC Cruises, click here

Comments

comments