Neville Hotels breaks ground in Curracloe for new €12 million seaside development

The new resort development will be the fifth hotel within the Neville Hotel Group, writes Shauna McCrudden

‘Breaking Ground’: Therese Kelly, Eoin Neville and William Neville of the Neville Hotel Group pictured on the grounds of the hotel development in Curracloe, Co. Wexford. Photograph: Patrick Browne

The Neville Hotel Group has commenced work on a new €12 million resort hotel and golf course that will overlook Wexford’s Curracloe beach. Curracloe will be home to the fifth hotel within the Neville Group after the four iconic hotels already located in Dun Laoghaire, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wicklow.

The development at Kilmacoe, located outside the village of Curracloe, will incorporate 50 bedrooms, a bar, restaurant, spa, leisure centre and an 18-hole championship golf course into the resort.

The new hotel is expected to open in late 2023, while the second phase of the project, including 22 holiday lodges and the 18-hole championship golf course, is due for construction in 2024 at an additional investment of €8 million.

The hotel, located on a 75-hectare site, will be designed by HM Architects in Waterford, who have previously worked with the Neville Group on the renovation and redesign of The Tower Hotel in Waterford, and most recently, the renovation and extension of The Bridge House at the Kilkenny River Court Hotel. The golf course will be designed by Jason Straka of Fry Straka from Ohio USA.

Speaking at the launch, Therese Kelly, Company Director at Neville Hotels, said, “We are really excited about this hotel development, which will have spectacular views overlooking the well-known Curracloe beach. This hotel will be the fifth in our portfolio, adding a third golf course to the group in addition to Druids Glen and Druids Heath.

“Wexford is a beautiful county. We see a lot of potential here, so it is great to be expanding in our home county, and expanding the offering in the south-eastern region.“

Eoin Neville, Company Director of William Neville & Sons, added, “We’re thrilled to be breaking ground here in Curracloe for our newest development. Planning permission was first sought for the project 25 years ago and a 10-year permission was granted by An Bord Pleanála in 2015. We have already invested €12 million in phase one of the development, and by the time phase two is complete, we will have invested over €20 million in the property.

“The development has been welcomed and well received by locals as not only will it boost tourism in the region, but it will also create employment opportunities locally.”

The hotel in Curracloe will be the latest addition to the hospitality interests of the Neville Hotel Group, which also owns the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire, Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort in County Wicklow, the River Court Hotel in Kilkenny, and the Tower Hotel in Waterford City.

