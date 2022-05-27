New board members elected at the ITAA annual general meeting in Dublin

Paul Hackett, Managing Director of Click&Go, has officially been re-elected as President of the Irish Travel Agents Association, reports Clodagh Dooley

Yesterday, the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) held their annual general meeting at Dublin’s Buswells Hotel. It was confirmed that Paul Hackett, Managing Director of Click&Go, has officially been re-elected as President of the ITAA.

Other appointments to the ITAA board were: Vice-President – Clare Dunne, Travel Broker, and Treasurer – Des Abbott, Abbott Travel. Board members elected were: Martin Skelly, Navan Travel; Peter Brazil, Limerick Travel; Val Metcalfe; Sara Zimmerman, Travel Department; Angela Walsh, FROSCH CTM; Emma McHugh, Atlantic Travel; and Alan Lynch, Travel Escapes.

Speaking at the AGM, Paul Hackett, said “The travel industry is a strong, resilient, professional group of mainly family and privately owned businesses in every county of the State. And it is a privilege to work alongside the board and members of the Association.”

He continued, “We have survived the pandemic and are enjoying doing what we do best and what our customers want, which is to plan and arrange travel for business and pleasure. My advice to consumers making travel plans is to book with a member of the Irish Travel Agents Association, where you are guaranteed great service, advice and value and total security.”

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, stated, “In the past few years, the travel industry and our member travel agents have faced many hardships due to COVID-19 and have shown incredible resiliency. I am thrilled that we can finally gather together again, in-person, at this year’s AGM.

“After 10 years of working with the ITAA, I am proud of the work that we have done and will continue to do to enhance and support the travel industry.”

