New date for ITAA Conference to Türkiye

The Irish Travel Agents Association will travel to Antalya for their Annual Conference

The Conference is taking place in Antalya

The date for the Irish Travel Agents Association’s 2023 Annual Conference has been moved back a week and will now take place from 17th to 22nd October in Antalya. All ITAA members are welcome and encouraged to attend this amazing trip to the beautiful country of Türkiye. Registration details will be announced in due course.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, which represents Ireland’s travel Industry, bringing together over 100 travel agent members and 70 affiliate partners, commented, “Please update your diaries with this date change. We are thrilled to be welcomed by the Turkish Tourism Board and are very excited to experience the wonders of Antalya. We know that Türkiye is very popular with the Irish holidaymaker with 136,608 Irish tourists visiting last year. We are very excited to see this popular destination.”

Arzu Kahraman Yilmaz, Director of the Turkish Tourism Board, UK & Ireland said, “Türkiye is delighted to have been chosen as the host destination for the ITAA Conference in Antalya this year. Ireland is an important, growing market for Türkiye, and recovered well in 2022.

“Antalya is a popular Turkish destination, with its stunning coastline, a wide range of accommodation, excellent cuisine, and historical sites, and will become more accessible for Irish visitors in 2023 with the introduction of SunExpress’ new direct service from Dublin. We look forward to welcoming representatives from the Irish travel industry to Antalya later this year, and showcasing this stunning destination to them.”

SunExpress has a direct flight to Antalya on the 17th of October and back on the 22nd. SunExpress also has flights via Izmir on the 18th of October. There will be a special fare with SunExpress for the conference so no need to book any flights yet. Transfers will be made available if delegates make any alternative arrangements.

Antalya, one of the most visited cities in the world is surrounded by the spectacular Taurus Mountains and the 640-kilometre Mediterranean coastline. Traces of ancient civilisations can be found in magnificent buildings, temples and even preserved ancient cities.

Türkiye promises to be a unique destination, with fascinating history, natural attractions and a blend of cultures.

