New Discover Limerick Pass is the first Sightseeing Pass to launch on the Wild Atlantic Way

Newly launched Discover Limerick Pass to boost tourism and great value sightseeing in Limerick, reports Shauna McCrudden

Tadhg, age 8, and Cliodhna, age 10, Cunneen from Limerick pictured being shown around Limerick and the Castle by the animators at King John’s Castle at the launch of the new Discover Limerick Pass at King John’s Castle, Limerick. Pic: Brian Arthur

Fáilte Ireland and Limerick City & County Council, in partnership with tourism partners and Open Pass UK, have launched Limerick’s official Sightseeing Pass – the Discover Limerick Pass, the first destination sightseeing pass of its kind on the Wild Atlantic Way. The Discover Limerick Pass offers access to the top attractions in Limerick for a total price lower than paying for each attraction individually.

Sightseeing Passes are popular all over the world, particularly in key tourism destinations like Dublin, London and New York, and now Limerick is leading the way as the first destination in the Wild Atlantic Way to offer this product to visitors.

Studies have shown that visitors find sightseeing passes to be a very convenient way of exploring an area as they integrate all the main attractions into one handy product. The Discover Limerick Pass is convenient and easy to use and is available in an instant mobile download to a smartphone. All the visitor has to do is purchase a 1-, 2- or 3-day pass on discoverlimerickpass.com, download it on their phones and start exploring. Child passes are also available.

One of the highlights of the Discover Limerick Pass is that it provides a ready-made itinerary for visitors to Limerick and showcases a range of experiences, including culture and heritage sites, outdoor adventures and food/drink.

The Discover Limerick Pass features the following attractions: King John’s Castle, St. Mary’s Cathedral, The Hunt Museum and Foynes Flying Boat & Maritime Museum, The People’s Museum of Limerick, The Historic Whiskey Tour, Lough Gur Heritage Centre & Lakeshore Park, Adare Heritage Tour, Treaty City Brewery, Limerick Greenway Bike Hire, Adare Walks, Limerick Civic Trust, The Wild Geese Museum and Limerick Walking Tour.

Limerick is an extremely compact city and it’s easy to walk from one attraction to another quickly, while the county attractions are very accessible through a good roads network. This enables pass holders to cover ground quickly and easily and take in as much of the Limerick experience and stories as possible during one visit.

​At the launch of Discover Limerick Pass, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Councillor Francis Foley said, “I’m delighted to be here today to launch Limerick’s new official sightseeing pass – the Discover Limerick Pass, which is an important milestone for tourism in Limerick. This new tourism product will direct people to the very best of our city and county’s tourism offering, while saving them money and time.

“As well as enhancing the visitor experience, this initiative is part of a wider strategy to increase the economic benefit of tourism to Limerick. Our collective pride in Limerick city and county shines through the many attractions, its charm is truly harnessed through partnering with all stakeholders to bring new initiatives such as the Discover Limerick Pass to fruition.”

Head of Wild Atlantic Way at Fáilte Ireland, Miriam Kennedy said, “We know that today’s tourists are looking for more unique and compelling ways to immerse themselves in the local culture, heritage and history of a destination. The new Discover Limerick Pass enhances Limerick’s tourism offering and will help visitors easily discover some of the unique attractions and hidden visitor experiences across the city and county, while also showcasing the strength of Limerick as a tourism destination as a whole.”

The Limerick Pass was a key output from the ‘Wild Atlantic Way Gateway City Strategy’ which has been two years in development between Fáilte Ireland and Limerick City and County Council in collaboration with industry partners across the county.

“We’re confident that the pass, along with the other initiatives to come from the Wild Atlantic Way Gateway City Strategy, will not only encourage more visitors to come to Limerick, but to also stay longer and spend more. “

For more information on the Discover Limerick Pass and to purchase a pass, visit discoverlimerickpass.com

Pricing is as follows for adult passes: 1 Day Pass – €45​; 2 Day Pass – €55​; 3 Day Pass – €65

Comments

comments