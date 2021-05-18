New ferry Stena Estrid is returning to the Holyhead – Dublin route

Ferry company Stena Line is bringing its new vessel Stena Estrid back to its key Holyhead–Dublin route, writes Shauna McCrudden

With the expectation that travel restrictions between Ireland and Britain will be removed soon, Stena Line is having its new ferry Stena Estrid return to its original route. It will replace the Stena Horizon, which will return to its former role serving Rosslare–Cherbourg.

The ships had swapped due to increased freight demand on direct routes to France and low travel volumes between Holyhead and Dublin. The end of lockdowns has resulted in freight volumes increasing again, so the company needs to switch the vessels back to their pre-lockdown roles.

Paul Grant, Stena Line’s Trade Director, says, “With huge pent-up demand for travel between Ireland and Britain, and the added bonus of Duty-Free, now is the right time to switch Stena Estrid back.

“Stena Horizon will again operate alongside Stena Foreteller on Rosslare–Cherbourg, offering 12 sailings per week to France. We have doubled our frequency on our direct services to the Continent.”

Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role in tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations.

The last sailing of the Stena Estrid to France will be the 15:00hrs departure from Cherbourg on 23rd May; the ship will then reposition for the 20:30 departure from Holyhead to Dublin on 24th May.

The last sailing of the Stena Horizon from Dublin to Holyhead will be on the 14:45hrs departure on 24th May. The vessel will then return to join the Stena Foreteller on the Rosslare–Cherbourg route, where Stena Line has doubled frequency post-Brexit and offers freight customers the most frequent and shortest service to North-West France. Stena Horizon’s first departure from Rosslare to Cherbourg will be 21:00hrs on 25th May.

Stena Estrid will provide two daily return crossings each way between Holyhead and Dublin. Where it is expected that onboard Duty-Free sales, now available after Brexit, will become very popular.

The family-owned Stena Line, one of Europe’s leading ferry companies, has 37 vessels and 17 routes in Northern Europe. It offers the most comprehensive choice of services on the Irish Sea, with six routes from Ireland to Scotland, England, Wales and France, and more than 220 sailings weekly.

