New global tourism platform ‘Bonailie’ launches

Born from the industry devastation of Covid-19, Bonailie is a collaborative solution to positively shape the future of tourism through a purpose-led community platform, reports Clodagh Dooley

During the week, tourism industry stalwart Julie King unveiled Bonailie, a tourism industry community platform to allow global industry collaboration, with the aim of positively shaping the future of tourism and creating a positive impact on the world.

“The impact of Covid-19 on a USD$8.9 trillion industry that accounted for 10.3% of the world’s GDP and 1-in-10 jobs around the world, was devastating and heartbreaking,” says Founder and CEO Julie King, who is based in Australia.“It is an industry that I love and have operated in globally for 34 years. We knew that things could no longer continue as they had done – it was now time to reshape our vision of the future of the tourism industry for the better and play a bigger role. Our research highlighted the need for global collaboration in shaping that future – together.”

Bonailie is a global platform that will deliver weekly engagement and collaboration through webinars, panels, and the ability to connect with global sector partners and peers, provide growth indicators and showcase best practice and innovation. It will produce monthly intelligence with market snapshots and insights and will facilitate access to learning programs for tourism industry leaders to execute 21st-century business models.

Julie says, “I see it as a hub for positive change that will unite the global tourism industry to collaborate for a common purpose, that is to drive best practice.”

Bonailie will house the world’s largest engaged global directory – a community of leaders across the complete travel, tourism and hospitality supply chain, specifically for purpose-driven decision-makers who want to see a shift in the industry. The Bonailie journey will take them through three areas: Engage, Evaluate and Grow. This will be supported by a global partner network of businesses that will be accredited by Bonailie across the full spectrum of the travel and tourism ecosystem.

Bonailie will be giving the industry a 10-week global webinar series from the week of 12th October 2020.

The first global webinar commences 14th October and the topic is Economic Insight, Trends and 21st Century Business Models – Travel & Tourism. This will highlight what businesses can do to prepare to come out of the recession in September 2021.

The Bonailie platform will go live from late November where tourism decision-makers can subscribe on a monthly or annual basis. In addition, Bonailie will be providing 26 recorded webinars providing insights into business sustainability and forward-thinking business models through its collaboration with UK-founded ‘Business of Brand’, a global purpose-driven platform connecting businesses to learn and trade.

For every subscriber, Bonailie will be donating an amount to the L&D Foundation, which will provide support to disadvantaged tourism businesses and countries through the Bonailie platform and Business of Brand programs.

For more information, visit Bonailie.world and link to Bonailie’s private Facebook Group to join the community

