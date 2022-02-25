New Guinness Bar experience opens at Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport has celebrated the official opening of a new immersive Guinness Bar Experience in Terminal 1, reports Shauna McCrudden

Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport; Michael Wright, CEO The Wright Group; and Barry O’Sullivan, Managing Director, Diageo, officially opening the new Guinness Bar Experience at Terminal 1, Dublin Airport. Image credit: Willie Dillon.

Passengers at Dublin Airport can now enjoy a beer-on-the-go, with the new Guinness Bar which just opened at Terminal 1 this week. The new Guinness Bar will offer passengers an immersive experience pre-flight where they can sample a range of beers and ciders. This includes Guinness, Ireland’s favourite stout, and Guinness 0.0, its latest alcohol-free alternative. Passengers can also avail of Smithwicks Red Ale, Hop House 13 lager and the Rockshore lager range.

Vincent Harrison, Managing Director at Dublin Airport, said, “As we see passenger numbers increase in Dublin Airport every day, we want to ensure that our customers have a quality food and beverage experience, with a sense of connectedness to Ireland. This new partnership with Diageo and The Wright Group offers a new and exciting experience to the travelling public before they depart Ireland.”

This new Guinness Bar experience in T1 is a once-off creation. It is designed to a modern industrial look, taking design inspiration from various sites across the famous St James’s Gate brewery including The Guinness Storehouse, the old Guinness bank building, and the Guinness Open Gate Brewery. Passengers will also be able to sit in the Guinness Gravity Bar-inspired snug that offers visuals of the views they would experience if they were in the actual Guinness Storehouse in Dublin 8.

Lenny Miller, Head of Advertising Sales at Dublin Airport, added, “An Irish media first, the Guinness Bar experience enables Diageo to connect with millions of consumers from all over the world, giving them the chance to enjoy a perfectly-served Diageo product from an extensive portfolio. This new bar experience will also give Diageo the opportunity to showcase their wide global footprint of their outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer.”

The Guinness Bar experience

On top of a world-class beer offering, passengers can also sample Smirnoff cocktails and grab a bite to eat. Sport will be shown on big screens in the bar, so passengers can savour the action of all big sporting events including Guinness Six Nations rugby international matches before catching their flight.

This Guinness Bar experience is a joint collaboration between Diageo, The Wright Group and daa, the operators of Dublin Airport.

The new Guinness Bar opened for business pre-Christmas and the new bar experience will remain open until January 2023.

Kevin Barry, Strategic Account Manager at Diageo, said, “We are delighted to partner with daa and The Wright Group to bring the Guinness bar experience and our range of brands to both domestic and international passengers travelling through Dublin Airport. The new Guinness bar will provide consumers with an opportunity to enjoy a perfectly-served pint of plain before travelling to their next destination.”

