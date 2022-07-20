New Irish start-up offering unique remote working retreats in Fuerteventura

YOGA+ is hosting a first-of-its-kind remote working retreat in Fuerteventura in 2023. And one lucky person can be in with the chance of winning a free yoga retreat, reports Clodagh Dooley

Today, many people continue to work from home (myself included) and while there can be obvious benefits, such as no commute, it can also get a little tedious and dull at times.

As a result, this can lead to a bit of day-dreaming about jetting off to warmer climes! And now, thanks to new Irish start-up YOGA+, you can take a holiday without needing to take any holiday days from work!

Irish start-up YOGA+ is the new destination for all things yoga, adventure and new experiences. The company offers bespoke events, including a two-week Remote Working Retreat in Fuerteventura, from 21st January-4th February, 2023.

Known as the ‘Island of Eternal Spring’, Fuerteventura offers sunshine over 300 days per year. Perfect for solo travellers and anyone looking to add sunshine, adventure and fun to their 9-to-5.

On weekdays, enjoy optional guided morning yoga and meditation at the luxury villa, followed by a healthy breakfast before being driven to a fully equipped co-working space. In the evening, you’ll come home to a delicious dinner and enjoy the company of a group of like-minded professionals.

The weekends are then yours to relax in the sun and explore the island before the Sunday evening communal BBQ; sit back as everyone savours a cold drink, tasty food and tunes by the pool. Enjoy a concierge level of service always on-hand to organise whatever you need; a surf lesson, world-class massage at the villa, bike rentals or just to show you the best spot for sunset.

With very limited spaces available, prices for the Remote Working Retreat start from €1,899 (excluding flights) for 14 nights in a shared room, with private room options also available.

Bring the men!

Yoga was a male-only practice until 1937, yet today, three times more women practice yoga than men. After over a decade of teaching yoga and running events, YOGA+ founder Gill Costello is determined to bust the myths surrounding yoga and finally make yoga equally accessible for both men and women.

Gill Costello

YOGA+ is giving one lucky man the opportunity to join their partner (of any gender) for FREE on its upcoming Fuerteventura Yoga Retreat this November, 19th-26th.

Founder Gill said: “One of the aims of YOGA+ is to make yoga more balanced by having an equal representation of both men and women. We want to do what we can to promote inclusiveness and encourage more men to try yoga to experience the mental and physical benefits.

“To start encouraging more men on our retreats, we’re giving away a free place to the lucky partner of one of the retreat guests, male or female. Hopefully, the giveaway will spark the interest of more men to try yoga and retreats!”

Prices for the Fuerteventura Yoga Retreat in November start from €1,199 (excluding flights) for seven nights’ accommodation in either a private or shared room.

The new Irish-run company is only getting started and has many more exciting offerings.

For example, this October 22nd-29th, experience Peniche, Portugal, on a Surf & Fitness Retreat with YOGA+. Not your average retreat, the trip includes daily beach fitness classes with highly-regarded movement coach Ornagh Lee, daily Yin Yoga, a night on an organic farm learning to make pizza from scratch, surfing, SUP, cliff bike rides, among many other things, all fuelled by three delicious healthy daily meals.

Closer to home, YOGA+ is hosting a three-day Kenmare Rest & Restore Weekend Retreat on 13th-16th January, 2023.

Can’t get away for a few days? Join a YOGA+ Hike + Picnic (€40pp) in Wicklow on Sunday 14th August or 4th September, 10.30am- 2pm. You’ll start the morning with a guided group hike to a scenic spot for a gentle and enjoyable yoga class, followed by a freshly prepared vegetarian picnic.

Learn more about YOGA+, upcoming retreats and events at yogaplus.ie and follow @yoga.plus_ for updates

Links to each trip, with more details, are below:

