New research ranks Ireland as this summer’s 9th best tourist-driving hotspot

With summer well underway, and temperatures heating up across Europe, many of us are finalising the details of our travel plans. But where are the best places to drive this summer? asks Shauna McCrudden

A new study, from car subscription experts FINN, analysed some of the most popular tourist destinations based on their average costs.

From filling up and hiring a car, road safety and quality and social media popularity, the data has revealed this summer’s top 10 tourist-driving hotspots. And Ireland is in the top 10!

The top 10 tourist-driving hotspots

Rank Country Road traffic death rate per 100,000 people Road quality /7 Average Daily Car Hire Cost Average fuel price per litre Average cost of 2-hour off-street parking No. of Attractions per 100,000 people No. of Instagram posts No. of Road trip searches Driving Hotspot Score /10 1 Croatia 7.95 5.60 €21 €1.52 €1.37 208 7,199 20,080 7.43 2 Spain 3.91 5.70 €25 €1.58 €5.88 127 18,664 28,200 6.93 3 Slovenia 5.05 4.95 €38 €1.41 €1.92 158 2,946 8,960 6.52 4 Australia 4.94 4.93 €53 €1.05 €17.58 154 247,227 53,000 6.35 5 Japan 3.60 6.09 €69 €1.13 €6.68 81 10,524 18,380 6.08 6 Turkey 6.68 5.02 €34 €0.92 €0.89 19 2,576 13,320 6.01 7 Sweden 3.14 5.32 €56 €1.18 €6.56 75 6,726 11,950 5.95 7 Canada 5.34 5.03 €40 €1.69 €3.02 104 71,540 50,100 5.95 9 Ireland 3.13 4.40 €100 €1.63 €5.74 208 33,956 49,000 5.81 10 Switzerland 2.25 6.28 €86 €1.84 €4.37 124 6,074 20,600 5.68

Croatia is officially the best tourist-driving hotspot according to the study, with a score of 7.43/10. The budget-friendly destination scored highly when it came to car hire, averaging at just €21 a day. The southeast European country, on the edge of the Mediterranean, is also packed with attractions, sharing the top spot with 208 per 100,000 people, as well as scoring 5.6/7 for their quality of roads, making it the perfect destination for tourists.

Spain is the second-best tourist-driving hotspot this summer, scoring 6.93/10. Packed with cosy coastal towns, vibrant cities, and a wide array of breathtaking landscapes, Spain is one of the best countries to explore by car. The Mediterranean nation ranks high thanks to its cheap car hire, averaging €25 a day, and also places in the top 10 for its road quality, scoring 5.7/7.

Slovenia completes the top three destinations, with a driving hotspot score of 6.52/10. The diverse nation is home to snow-capped mountains and charming old towns making it perfect for exploring by car. The Central European nation scores highly thanks to its cheap parking rates (€1.92 for two hours off-street), and ranks in the top 10 for its proportion of attractions, with 158 per 100,000 people.

Sweden, Ireland and Switzerland are the remaining European countries to make up the top 10 hotspots. Sweden scores highly for its road quality and average fuel prices.

While driving in Ireland may not be the cheapest option for tourists, an abundance of attractions, backed up with Instagram posts and road-trip searches, prove that Ireland is one of the biggest tourist-driving hotspots in the world.

As with Ireland, Switzerland is on the pricier side for driving, but secures its place in the top 10 thanks to its high road safety score. In fact, with a score of 6.28/7, the study ranks Switzerland’s roads as the safest of the top 10 countries.

FURTHER FINDINGS

The United States was the most popular tourist-driving hotspot on social media, with over 1 million Instagram posts and 66,400 road trip searches on Google.

Singapore has the best road quality for tourists, scoring 6.45/7. The country is also the safest destination for drivers, with a road traffic death rate of just 2.09 per 100,000 people.

Latvia has the cheapest daily car hire cost, setting you back just $20, whilst Malaysia has the cheapest fuel price per litre at just $0.46.

Turkey also has the cheapest 2-hour off-street parking cost too, at just $0.97.

