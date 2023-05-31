New Ryanair Seville service to take off from Cork Airport this June bank holiday weekend

The new Ryanair service to Seville in Spain will be the 10th Spanish destination operating from Cork Airport this summer, reports Shauna McCrudden

Pictured are Ruben Lopez, Sara Rivero, Spanish Tourist Board; Tara Finn, Head of Aviation Business Development, Cork Airport; Kathryn MacDonell, Spanish Tourist Board; Cristina Furtez, Andalucia Tourist Board. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Ryanair will bring Cork to within 2.5 hours flight time of one of Spain’s most captivating and alluring cities, with the launch of its new Seville service this June bank holiday weekend.

The new Ryanair service will operate twice weekly on Monday and Thursday. From the mesmerising architecture of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Seville Cathedral and the Real (Royal) Alcázar to the city’s world-renowned flamenco scene and vibrant festivals, Seville promises an unforgettable escape into the heart of Andalucian charm.

In welcoming the new Ryanair service to Seville, Barry Holland, Communications Manager at Cork Airport said, “Seville is described as one of Spain’s most alluring and attractive cities and is a wonderful addition to the excellent range of destinations available direct from Cork Airport this summer. We know how much our passengers love new destinations to visit and new cities to explore. We’re confident that this new Seville route will be a popular one with customers from across Munster and beyond. This summer, passengers from the South of Ireland can choose from 10 different Spanish destinations direct from Cork Airport for a summer holiday.”

The 10 Spanish destinations direct from Cork Airport are the six to mainland Spain (Seville, Malaga, Alicante, Valencia, Girona, Reus), three to the Canary Islands (Lanzarote, Tenerife, Gran Canaria) and one to the Balearic Islands (Palma de Mallorca).

Rubén López Pulido, Director at the Spanish Tourism Office in Ireland, added, “Seville is the capital of Andalucía and is a city that really leaves its mark beyond the grandeur of its monuments, the charm of areas such as Triana or the scent of jasmine in its squares while Spanish guitar music resound and echoes along its streets. With this new route, Irish people have the opportunity to not only continue enjoying the world-class enogastronomy of the city and the region, but also discover new experiences in Seville with such different events such as the Latin Grammy Awards next November or the Women’s Davis Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup.”

Flight times for the new service are listed below. Note: these times may be subject to change.

Depart Arrive Operating Cork – Seville 06:30 10:30 Monday Seville – Cork 10:45 12:25 Monday Cork – Seville 19:50 23:30 Thursday Seville – Cork 17:45 19:25 Thursday

