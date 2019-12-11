‘No aviation climate taxes’ A4E tells Transport Commissioner

3 priorities: no climate aviation taxes. air traffic control reform, single European sky

Michael O’Leary meets new transport commissioner

Airlines for Europe CEOs, chaired by Michael O’Leary, laid out pressing priorities for new EU Transport Commissioner Adina-Iona Vălean and the new Commission mandate:

Close collaboration with industry on climate change goals; with incentives and investments for sustainability investments instead of new taxes on aviation;

Urgent reform of Europe’s outdated air traffic management system

completion of the Single European Sky initiative, which would reduce Europe’s carbon emissions by 10pc

Urgent revision of Regulation 261 on Air Passenger Rights.

In order to best contribute to the European Commission’s upcoming Green Deal strategy, A4E and other airlines have joined forces with Europe’s airports, manufacturers and air navigation service providers in the development of a cross-sector climate initiative. Run as an independent study, this sustainable aviation roadmap for Europe will identify opportunities for even greater industry decarbonisation, whether through technology, operations, sustainable aviation fuels or price incentives by 2030 and/or by 2050.

Airlines for Europe announced TUI aviation had joined the group.

