Outdoor tourism comes alive in Kilkenny with the launch of ‘Outdoor Kilkenny’

‘Outdoor Kilkenny’ is a brand new website promoting all outdoor attractions that Kilkenny has to offer, reports Shauna McCrudden

Staycation is the word of the year! We finally have the opportunity to explore Ireland and see all the areas we never even thought to travel to. And now, Kilkenny Tourism has joined forces with Kilkenny County Council and Trail Kilkenny to launch a new outdoor tourism initiative to help everyone get a taste of Ireland’s Ancient East.

The initiative was set up in response to the changing holiday trends during the pandemic. There has been an increased demand for outdoor and adventure holidays where visitors can explore the county safely, while adhering to public health guidelines. From cycling, walking trails, culture, adventure and activity centres, the ‘Outdoor Kilkenny’ website offers tourists a new way of visiting the county, by exploring the outdoors.

Commenting on the initiative, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism, Brian Tyrrell said, “We have listened to our members and other industry partners and realised the shift in change in tourism since the pandemic and the need for more outdoor-focused activities for families and individuals to explore.

“Kilkenny is fortunate that we have a huge variety of outdoor attractions to offer visitors. Creating a website that provides a one-stop-shop of outdoor attractions will allow visitors to explore so many new and undiscovered activities that they can enjoy on their next visit to Kilkenny.”

‘Outdoor Kilkenny’ consists of over 15 different categories of activities for visitors to choose from, including culture; walking and hiking; sport; golf; activity centres, family activities and more. Some of the county’s best-loved activities like Trail Kilkenny, Shenanigans Walking Tours, Pure Adventure and Nore Valley Park are part of ‘Outdoor Kilkenny’. Visitors have the chance to explore scenic walking trails, go on a tour of the City with Nevin Cody from Shenanigans, or get back to nature with the animals at Nore Valley Park.

Thrill-seekers will find a day on the waterways with one of the many providers including Go with the Flow River Adventures, Pure Adventures or Paddle your own Canoe. ‘Outdoor Kilkenny’ also has a number of suggested itineraries so visitors can be inspired for their ultimate outdoor day out.

For more, visit www.outdoorkilkenny.ie

