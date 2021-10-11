Paul McGinley fronts new TV show highlighting Ireland’s world-class golf

Millions around the world are set to watch Golf’s Greatest Holes, writes Shauna McCrudden

Some exciting TV news for golf lovers as a new show is set to shine a spotlight on Ireland’s greatest golf courses. Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and BBC presenter Chris Hollins (and former winner of Strictly Come Dancing!) will present a new TV show all about great golf in Ireland.

The show is set to begin airing on Sky Sports Golf this evening (Monday, 11th October). Filming took place at courses across Ireland earlier this year and was supported by Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said, “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of Golf’s Greatest Holes, hosted by Paul McGinley and Chris Hollins. With many people across Britain set to watch the series on Sky Sports – and subsequently, with a huge audience elsewhere around the world – it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on our world-class golf. It will highlight the fact that Ireland offers golfers the complete package, with some of the very best golf in the world, stunning scenery and the warmest of welcomes.”

The six-part TV series, called Golf’s Greatest Holes, will showcase Ireland’s spectacular scenery and will follow Paul and Chris as they play some of the top golf courses, including Luttrellstown, Druids Glen, Carton House, Waterville, Adare Manor, Lahinch, Enniscrone, Ballyliffin, Rosapenna, Lough Erne, Ardglass, Royal Portrush, Portstewart, Royal County Down and Galgorm Castle.

The series will air first on Sky Sports in Britain – with a new episode airing every fortnight – and then via 20 international broadcasters in more than 100 countries, over the next four years. It is expected to reach a global TV audience of millions of golfers.

Paul McGinley said, “Obviously I know how wonderful the island of Ireland is and I was so happy to show it off to Chris and the rest of the world. There are so many of the courses in our show that hold very special memories for me – it is where I grew up playing with my dad, where I became a professional and we returned to the place I ended up marrying my wonderful wife (at Luttrellstown Golf Club). It is a very special place and the series really brings out that magic of the courses and the locations.”

The first episode, covering signature holes at Old Head, Royal Belfast, Ardglass and Carne, will be shown tonight, Monday, October 11th from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and repeated several times during the week.

Chris Hollins added, “The island of Ireland is always a wonderful place to visit. But this trip was so much better than I dreamt it would be. The courses we played have been on my bucket list for such a long time and they surpassed all expectations. But the highlights, as always, are the scenery and the incredible hospitality.”

Tune into Sky Sports Golf this evening at 7.30pm and 10pm

