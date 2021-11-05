Premier Inn opens new €19 million hotel in the heart of Dublin City Centre

With Temple Bar and Dublin Castle on its doorstep, the new hotel on South Great George’s Street promises an affordable way to explore the capital city, reports Clodagh Dooley Famed for its cobbled streets, historical landmarks, picturesque architecture and, of course, lively nightlife, Dublin is a must-visit city and is the location of Premier Inn’s latest Irish offering.

Situated on South Great George’s Street, Premier Inn Dublin City Centre has a history going back to the 1890s, having taken over a previously unoccupied corner block of the city, that before then was more-commonly known as the home of Winston’s Department Store.

Following a total investment of €19 million, the newly refurbished Victorian terrace building offers an affordable way to explore the much-loved city. All the while staying true to the heritage of the area and providing the expert, quality hotel experience that Premier Inn customers have come to know and love.

The new property has 97 bedrooms, each featuring a super-comfy Hypnos bed, a power shower, free Wi-Fi, tea and coffee and a Freeview TV, so that guests can enjoy a relaxing city break. The property also boasts a contemporary restaurant and bar.

The opening is the first of five new Premier Inn hotels planned for Dublin city centre, as the iconic brand is set to open hotels from late 2022 on Gloucester Street; Newmarket, near St Patrick’s Cathedral; Castleforbes and Twilfit, near O’Connell Street. There is also an additional Premier Inn hotel being built at Morrison Quay, Cork.

Simon Ewins, Managing Director of Premier Inn, says, “We are thrilled to open our first hotel in Dublin city centre, right in the heart of this amazing city. Dublin is known for being one of the world’s most captivating, lively and historic cities, so we couldn’t be more delighted to open our doors here. We see a very bright future for Premier Inn in the city.

“The new hotel offers guests an affordable way to explore Dublin, with key sites and landmarks right on the doorstep. The opening is an important moment for us as we grow Premier Inn in Dublin. And with the ability to travel starting to open up more widely, we are looking forward to welcoming guests and wowing them with our great value and high standards.”

Premier Inn Dublin City Centre opened on Monday, November 1st, with rooms starting from €60.

For more information and to book a stay, visit premierinn.com

