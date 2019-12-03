Trending
Pressreader now available on Aer Lingus

  • 7,000 publications can be downloaded
  • Ppresseader now available

Sean Doyle CEiO of Aer Lingus

PressReader is now available for Aer Lingus passengers offering 7,000 publications from around the world. Irish titles include The Irish Times, and Irish and Sunday Independent. With PressReader, passengers can search for and read publications from a device before, during, and after a flight.

The number of titles you can access, as well as the duration of access, is determined by your fare type. Transatlantic business fares offer 7,000 titles for up to eight days and saver fares no titles at all.

According to PressReader: We’ll include a link to PressReader in your Before You Fly email –  the one that gets sent 24 hours before your flight is due to depart. Use this link to download the PressReader app and start searching for your favourite titles to read on board your flight. Aircraft operating the European network are not WiFi-enabled, so you’ll need to download your publications before takeoff. Even on transatlantic flights where WiFi is available, we recommend downloading your titles while you’re on the ground so that you don’t use up too much of your inflight data allowance. 

