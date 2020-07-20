Public opting for staycations in summer 2020 even if permitted to travel abroad

A new survey from Hastings Hotels has revealed 94% of Irish people will holiday on the Emerald Island, reports Clodagh Dooley

With the publication of the travel ‘green list’ being delayed and the Government continuing to advise against non-essential travel, there remains a lot of uncertainty as to when we will be able to travel abroad for a holiday again.

And a new survey from Hastings Hotels has revealed that 77% of people in Ireland will not take a holiday abroad this year, even if permitted to do so.

Although I miss the excitement of travelling abroad, I am more than happy to explore some beautiful destinations closer to home for the moment.

The Hastings Hotels Staycation Survey, conducted on 22,305 Irish people, has also revealed that 94% of people across the island of Ireland will be opting to holiday in Ireland this summer. And this will likely be very welcome news to the domestic tourism industry.

Of the 4,557 respondents from the Republic of Ireland, 60% said they were planning a summer staycation in both the Republic and Northern Ireland, 19% said they were planning to enjoy it in Northern Ireland and 23% said they would stay down south.

44% of those surveyed from Northern Ireland will holiday both north and south, with another 16% saying they will travel south to the Republic and 34% staying north.

Coastal destinations are the top attraction for 67% of staycationers, with 17% looking for city breaks and 11% indicating a preference for countryside locations.

Julie Hastings, Marketing Director of Hastings Hotels, Northern Ireland’s largest hotel groups, says, “The figures are really welcome news from a provider point of view with so many people looking to explore Ireland this summer.”

When it comes to safety, 86% of people rated an accommodation provider’s Covid-19 safety policies to be either important or extremely important when deciding on where to stay, with 55% saying that it was extremely important.

The lockdown has changed holiday planning, with 35% booking holidays a few weeks in advance and 19% leaving it to the last minute and willing to book within a week of the holiday.

“During this time, Irish holidaymakers will get to enjoy great staycation experiences on their doorstep, without having to step foot in an airport, and will feel like they are away after only a short distance by car,” says Julie.

“For people who may not have considered the north for a break previously, we hope to be able to entice them with great value deals in our luxury hotels from as little as £45pps for an overnight stay. Hastings Hotels will also be participating in the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, which will see a 50% reduction, up to £10 per head, on sit-down meals and non-alcoholic drinks from Mondays to Wednesdays in August.”

Voted Ireland’s best luxury hotel group for the past two years, The Hastings Hotels Collection has seven properties, including the five-star Culloden Estate and Spa, the world-famous Europa Hotel, the four-star Stormont Hotel and Northern Ireland’s tallest hotel, The Grand Central Hotel – all situated in Belfast.

Outside Belfast, the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa is situated adjacent to the world-famous Royal County Down Golf course in Newcastle Co Down.

The Group also owns the four-star Everglades Hotel in Derry, and the historic Ballygally Castle set on the stunning Antrim coast at the gateway to the nine Glens of Antrim, a short drive from the Giant’s Causeway and world-famous Games of Thrones Tour.

