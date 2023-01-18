Revealed: The holiday destinations that are the most popular amongst Irish tourists for 2023

Irish-based insurance experts, Chill, have discovered the destinations on the rise for 2023, reports Clodagh Dooley

As we enter a new year, most of us are figuring out what we want to do and achieve in the year 2023, including travel goals and bucket list destinations. (I, for one, have a number of travel destinations on my own bucket list, including New York and Florida in the USA, Portugal, Greece, Thailand and Indonesia!)

With one of the most powerful passports in the world, Irish tourists can visit over 100 countries without a Visa, but which of these countries are people most eager to visit?

Insurance experts Chill, have discovered which destinations are the most popular amongst Irish tourists and the countries on the rise for 2023. Using keywordtool.io, Chill analysed search volumes in Ireland for the Visa-free countries those with Irish passports can travel. They then ranked these volumes from high to low to determine the most popular:

The 15 most popular holiday destinations for Irish tourists

Rank Search Term Monthly Search Volume 1 Spain flights 2,400 2= Greece flights 1,900 2= Italy flights 1,900 2= Malta flights 1,900 2= Portugal flights 1,900 6= Iceland flights 1,600 6= Thailand flights 1,600 6= Turkey flights 1,600 9 Croatia flights 1,300 10= Cyprus flights 880 10= France flights 880 10= Morocco flights 880 10= Poland flights 880 10= Singapore flights 880 15= Germany flights 720 15= Mauritius flights 720

With an average of 2,400 searches per month, Spain is the most in-demand travel destination for Irish travellers. With a relatively short flight time, great weather, and beautiful beaches, it’s no surprise that Irish tourists have Spain at the top of their travel list.

European countries dominate the top spots for the locations with the highest search volume in Ireland. From their close proximity to the lack of Visa requirements thanks to the Irish passport, enjoying the culture and scenery Europe offers is a no-brainer!

The top 10 holiday destinations on the rise

Rank Search Term Search Increase 1 Czech Republic flights +600% 2= Luxembourg flights +324% 2= Hong Kong flights +324% 4 Singapore flights +285% 5= San Marino flights +200% 5= Senegal flights +200% 7 Belgium flights +179% 8 Mauritius flights +177% 9 Thailand flights +164% 10 Trinidad and Tobago flights +150%

The countries with the most significant search increase in Ireland are all across the world, from Asian destinations like Thailand and Singapore to African countries such as Mauritius and Senegal.

The destination with the highest search increase is Europe’s Czech Republic, with a yearly increase of 600% in Ireland.

This increase could be due to the lifting of COVID restrictions, resulting in a higher year-on-year search increase for countries further away.

Travel insurance options

Ireland has one of the most powerful passports in the world, meaning the holiday destinations Irish travellers can choose from is very high. However, according to expert Neil Curry at Chill, travel insurance must always be a priority.

“Regardless of whether you’re travelling around Europe or across the continent, it’s vital you have adequate travel insurance,” says Neil. “The higher your cover level, the more you’ll be compensated should something go wrong. Some common items such as missed departure, personal luggage, and cancellations are covered by all policy levels. Other items like card fraud are only covered by gold and platinum.”

