Revealed: The New Wonders Of The World

A new study has been released that reveals the new Wonders of the World, based on which places people are ‘wondering’ about the most and the Cliffs of Moher top the list in Ireland, reports Shauna McCrudden

The medical travel insurance specialists at AllClear, analysed Wikipedia data to discover the landmarks and attractions around the world that have the most page views. The data reveals an eclectic list of travel favourites, natural wonders and unusual tourist spots – from lakes filled with jellyfish to urinating statues!

The data has been plotted into a global map which shows (nearly) every country’s World Wonder. Looking globally, there are 32 cultural or historical sites, 32 parks or reserves, 26 ancient ruins, 20 mountains or volcanoes, 17 natural wonders, 17 bodies of water, 15 religious landmarks, nine islands, seven modern architectural sites, three dams or canals, three statues or monuments and two deserts.

The new Seven Wonders of the World

As Wikipedia is often where people turn to learn and gather information, it’s the perfect data source to help pinpoint the places in the world that people are most interested in.

Taj Mahal, India

Based on the last five years of Wikipedia data, the white marble mausoleum in India, the Taj Mahal, is the top World Wonder. Built in the 1600s as a memorial for Shah Jahan’s wife, it’s now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and an incredibly popular tourist attraction in Agra, India.

Burj Khalifa, UAE

Another Asian landmark is second on the list, the Burj Khalifa in United Arab Emirates. The Dubai skyscraper is the world’s tallest building and was opened in 2010, making it the most modern site to be featured in the new top seven.

Mount Everest, Nepal

The world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest in Nepal, is the third top World Wonder, also the only non-manmade landmark to make the list. Two famous structures also feature on the top seven, New York’s Statue of Liberty and Paris’ Eiffel Tower. Interestingly, Gustav Eiffel who designed the Eiffel Tower also designed the internal structure of the Statue of Liberty.

Statue of Liberty, United States

Eiffel Tower, France

Two far older sites make up the rest of the new Seven Wonders of the World, the Great Wall of China and Machu Picchu in Peru. The Great Wall of China (5th) is a famous series of fortresses along the historical borders of China and Machu Picchu (7th) is a site of ancient Inca ruins that are found high up in the Andes mountains.

The Great Wall of China, China

Machu Picchu, Peru

Rank Wonder Country Wikipedia views Category 1. Taj Mahal India, Asia 28,601,383 Cultural/Historical Sites 2. Burj Khalifa United Arab Emirates, Asia 23,423,701 Modern Architectural Sites 3. Mount Everest Nepal, Asia 22,066,676 Mountains/Volcanoes/Rocks 4. Statue of Liberty United States, North America 19,851,871 Statues/Monuments 5. Great Wall of China China, Asia 17,405,607 Cultural/Historical Sites 6. Eiffel Tower France, Europe 17,316,414 Modern Architectural Sites 7. Machu Picchu Peru, South America 14,229,131 Ancient Structure/Ruins

The rest of the World’s Wonders

As part of the research, AllClear has also highlighted the World Wonder of (nearly) every country in the world, to show that there are a range of awe-inspiring attractions all over the globe.

In the UK, it’s the mysterious rock formation of Stonehenge that is the country’s top wonder, with other archaeological sites like the Colosseum in Italy and Mexico’s Chichen Itza, an ancient Mayan city, featuring as their country’s top wonders.

Many parks and reserves are named countries’ World Wonders, including Kruger National Park, one of Africa’s largest game reserves, in South Africa. Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives also features, which is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve with diverse marine life, along with Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay, a modern nature park that features conservatories and elevated walkways.

Incredible natural wonders make up 17 of the World’s Wonders, such as Canada’s Niagara Falls, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and New Zealand’s Milford Sound, a jaw-dropping fjord with impressive scenery. Some of the world’s most breathtaking mountains and rock formations also feature, including Mount Fuji in Japan, Cliffs of Moher in Ireland and the Matterhorn in Switzerland.

More unusual sites that have been revealed as World Wonders are Manneken Pis in Belgium, which is a famous statue of a little boy urinating, Jellyfish Lake in Palau where you’ll unsurprisingly find a lake filled with non-stinging jellyfish and Kampong Ayer in Brunei, a fascinating village built on stilts over water.

Chris Rolland, CEO of AllClear, said, “Embarking on the adventure of a lifetime and seeing some of the World’s Wonders is an exhilarating prospect, and we hope that our research has sparked some wanderlust to see these places with your own eyes.”

To read the full research, visit allcleartravel.co.uk/blog/new-world-wonders/

Comments

comments