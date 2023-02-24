Round-up of some of the best Mother’s Day travel deals!

Whether you want to take that special woman in your life abroad or to a fab hotel in Ireland, here are some great offers

Faithlegg

Mother’s Day at Faithlegg

This Mother’s Day, make them feel treasured with an overnight stay at the picturesque Faithlegg in Co Waterford.

Once checked-in to one of the gorgeous rooms of the original 18th-century manor house or the elegant contemporary wing, head to one of their treatment rooms where you will be spoiled with a choice of a hot stone massage, tension reliever back massage, or the Elemis express facial.

Feeling relaxed and pampered, make your way to Bar 1783 where the royal treatment continues for that special person in your life. Sip on one of their many delicious cocktails choices before enjoying a four-course dinner prepared by executive chef Jenny Flynn and her talented team in the award-winning Roseville Rooms Restaurant. Then, enjoy a hearty breakfast the following morning.

Situated amongst the luscious, green countryside of Waterford, the resort has everything – from luxury accommodation options, and impressive food, to tranquil treatment suites, an award-winning golf course and stunning woodland surroundings.

The Mother’s Day package starts from €375 per night based on two people sharing. This includes an overnight stay, four-course dinner, breakfast the following morning, a spa treatment and a cocktail in Bar 1783. Available between 17th-20th March.

To book, call (051) 382000 or visit faithlegg.com

Paphos

Scuba dive in Paphos

For something a little different, and an experience to remember, try scuba-diving! While Cyprus might not be the first country to spring to mind when you think of scuba-diving, this small island nation offers world-class dive sites and is also an ideal place for beginners to learn to dive.

You’ll have a sandy beach right on your doorstep, when you stay at the Corallia Beach Hotel Apartments, so you can look forward to long days sunbathing by the Mediterranean Sea too. You can also sign up for day trips that will take you diving or snorkelling in crystal-clear waters.

With crystal clear waters, offshore reefs and endless shipwrecks to explore, Paphos and the island of Cyprus are truly a scuba diver’s playground.

Travel on 28th August for seven nights, staying at the Corallia Beach Hotel Apartments (self-catering) from €655pp. Prices are based on two adults sharing and include: flights, priority boarding, 10kg carry-on baggage, return airport transfers and seven nights’ accommodation.

Book now on (01) 811 2300 or on Sunway.ie

Afternoon Tea at Powerscourt

Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa experience

From Mother’s Day lunch on the day itself, to decadent Afternoon Teas or a relaxing spa experience, there are so many magic moments to make with your beloved Mum at the 5-Star Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa in Wicklow.

Boasting a fabulous outdoor heated terrace, Sika at Powerscourt is the picture-perfect backdrop for an idyllic Mother’s Day Lunch on Sunday, March 19th. Each Mum will be presented with a gift on the day as a memento of your special time together. Available from 12.30pm-3pm, the three-course menu priced at €65pp caters for all featuring classic dishes created using the finest Irish seasonal ingredients.

Engage and enjoy each other’s company with a special Afternoon Tea at the Sugar Loaf Lounge with a mouth-watering array of delicate finger sandwiches, freshly made plain and raisin buttermilk scones, and a delicious assortment of pastries. All accompanied by your choice of tea or coffee and a decadent glass of Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé costing €69pp or €55pp for the traditional experience. Available from 1-5pm, with a live pianist playing each Saturday and Sunday from 2.00-5.30-pm in the Sugar Loaf Lounge.

Pre-booking is essential and to reserve your table, contact hotel reservations for assistance: reservations@powerscourthotel.com.

You can also relax and take time out together with a serene escape to ESPA Spa. With a choice of traditional treatments and lunch in the Spa Café, the Treasured Moments package offers the perfect 90 minutes with a choice of three 30-minute treatments.

‘Treasured Moments’ is available weekdays from €190pp, and €210 at the weekend, and includes lunch at The Spa Café, 90-minute ESPA spa treatments, access to Serenity Room and Thermal Suites, plus 20-metre Swarovski crystal-lit swimming pool.

For more information, visit powerscourthotel.com and bookings can be made through the Reservations Team on (01) 274 8888 or reservations@powerscourthotel.com

Spa at Killashee Hotel

New Spa at Killashee Hotel

As spring begins to appear, take time out to revive at the new luxurious Spa at Killashee Hotel. Following the refurbishment of this landmark hotel late last year by its new owners FBD Hotels & Resorts, its award-winning spa and leisure area has had a makeover with fresh new look treatment rooms, juice room and relaxation suite. Don a robe and slippers and immerse yourself in the hands of the expert team of therapists, and enjoy one of their beautiful day packages on the menu of Elemis treatments, which also make the perfect Mother’s Day gifts.

‘The Mum & Me Retreat’ is €124pp, available Monday to Friday only throughout March and April.

Start this quality time experience with a relaxing break in the Hydrotherapy Suite, enjoying the jacuzzi, steam room and pool, before being pampered with a choice of two 25-minute treatments from this Elemis menu. Select from:



The Skin Booster Facial cleanses, tones and exfoliates leaving skin refreshed and hydrated.

Hot Oil Back Massage will restore your energy and create a sense of wellbeing.

Tired Leg Soother is a treatment that improves circulation, removing the heaviness in the legs, and leaving you feeling wonderfully refreshed.

Dry Floatation allows you to lie cocooned in a deeply relaxing and sleep-inducing environment, letting your mind and body unwind.

After the two treatments, visit the newly refurbished Relaxation Suite, where guests can ease themselves back into reality. Afterwards, recharge over a traditional Afternoon Tea for two in the Larkspur Lounge in the hotel.

Killashee is situated in Kildare on a 55 acres estate of woodlands and gardens, making it the perfect setting for a Mother’s Day getaway.

For further information and to book the spa or a stay at the hotel, call (045) 895182 or visit killasheehotel.com

Majorca. Photo by Mariia Kamenska

Visit Spain

Get planning those summer holidays and combine a visit to Spain with a gift for Mother’s Day. TUI have some great deals:

Holidays to Majorca take you to the largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands. Discover picturesque harbours, white sand beaches, and great nightlife. Ideal for couples, families, and young travellers, Majorca is an island that has it all. Travel 18th July 2023 from Cork to Majorca, and stay at the 3-Star More hotel, Alcudia (half-board) for seven nights from €791pps (Link to deal).

Or, head to Matagorda, a little seaside town at the centre of Lanzarote’s bustling hub – there are restaurants and bars here, plus shopping malls and clubs just a few minutes’ drive away. Try parasailing on Matagorda Beach, tuck into traditional dishes in the town square or look down into volcano craters at Timanfaya. Travel on 20th July 2023 from Shannon to Lanzarote and stay at the 3-Star Apartments The Morromar, Matagorda (all-inclusive) for seven nights from €2,499**(2+1), €3,339**(2+2) (Link to deal). (**Price includes one free child place).

And save up to €200 extra this summer, when you spend €1,500. Use code: SPAIN. Valid on

Departures between 1st May – 31st October 2023. Selected destinations only. T&Cs apply.

Book online at tuiholidays.ie, visit your local TUI store or travel agent

