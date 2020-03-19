Roundup of cruise cancellations. HAL have cancelled until April 14, MSC until April 30, Marella until April 17, Norwegian until April 11 and Royal Caribbean until April 10. Full roundup:
- AIDA suspended all operations until early April. Customers are asked to rebook for another cruise until spring 2022; bookings made by May 31 will receive an onboard credit.
- Amadeus suspended its river cruises until April 15, including the departure on April 15 on Amadeus Silver III. Customers can rebook your trip to any cruise in 2020 or 2021 or you will receive a Future Cruise Credit that can be used during the next 24 months.
- AmaWaterways has suspended the operations of its European river cruise fleet and cancelling all Europe river cruises until April 25.
- A-Rosa River Cruises has suspended cruises in Europe; on the Danube and Rhine until 3 April and on the Rhone and Seine until 15 April. They are offering free re-booking to a later date in either the 2020 or 2021 season and guests will receive an additional on board credit of 50 Euros per person. They will also receive a special discount of 30pc off a future A-ROSA cruise.”
- Avalon Waterways has suspended travel across all destinations until April 30.
- Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling cruises from North America until Thursday, April 9.
- Celebrity Cruises is cancelling cruises from North America until Thursday, April 9. Worldwide cruises continue.
- Celestyal Cruises has suspended all cruise operations until May 1. Passengers who paid in full for the cancelled sailings will be offered a future cruise credit valued at 120pc of the original booking value, or a refund of original amount paid.
- Costa Cruises it will suspend its global cruise operations until April 3.
- CroisiEurope has cancelled sailings until April 15. Passengers impacted will receive full credit and be able to apply this credit to a cruise at a future date and, in addition, receive a voucher for £150 per person for a future cruise (booked on individual basis)..
- Cruise & Maritime Voyages is cancelling all cruise operations until April 24.
- Crystal is cancelling sailings on Crystal Serenity until April 21 and Crystal Symphony until May 8.
- Cunard is suspending cruise departures from March 14 until April 11.
- The Walt Disney Company is cancelling all new departures on Disney Cruise Line from March 14 until April 12.
- Fred Olsen Cruise Lines is cancelling all ocean sailings until May 23.
- Hapag-Lloyd cruises have been suspended until April 28. All cruises in progress will be completed by March 21.
- Holland America is cancelling all cruise departures globally until April 14, and is shortening a few long cruises sailing at the time the operational pause was announced.
- Hurtigruten is cancelling operations from pole to pole, with the line’s global expedition cruise operations paused until April 28 and its Norwegian coastal ships stopped until April 19.
- Marella Cruises is cancelling all cruise departures until April 17.
- MSC Cruises is stopping all of its cruise operations for 45 days, until April 30.
- Norwegian Cruise Line is cancelling cruise operations until April 11.
- Oceania Cruises is cancelling cruise operations until April 11
- Paul Gauguin Cruises has suspended all cruise calls in French Polynesia until April 11, following the French State and French Polynesian authorities closure of cruise ports. Affected guests will be offered a Future Cruise Credit, valid over a period of 18 months.
- P&O Cruises has suspended operations until April 11.
- Ponant is cancelling operations of its cruise fleet until further notice, but at least until April 19. Affected cruisers will be contacted by Ponant with an offer for a Future Cruise Credit, valid for use over a period of 18 months.
- Princess Cruises has suspended fleet operations until May 10.
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises is cancelling cruise operations until April 11
- Riviera Travel is suspending all cruise operations up to and including April 23. If you are due to travel during that period the line will contact you directly; if after that period the line is encouraging passengers to contact via email: info@rivieratravel.co.uk.
- Royal Caribbean is cancelling worldwide sailings until April 10.
- Saga has suspended operations on its two ocean ships, Saga Sapphire and Spirit of Discovery, from March 15 to May 1.
- Customers are offered u an additional future cruise credit to the value of 25%. This future cruise credit will last for a period of 24 months.”
- Seabourn is cancelling global operations for 30 days, beginning March 14. All voyages currently underway will end by March 22.
- Scenic Group, which includes Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Evergreen and Emerald Cruises, will suspend all river cruise operations until April 30.
- Silversea Cruises is cancelling any sailings scheduled to depart from a U.S. port over the next 30 days.
- Star Clipper is ceasing Asia sailings from March 21 to April 11. Royal Clipper sailings are cancelled until May 11, and Star Flyer sailings cancelled until May 2.
- Tauck is cancelling all cruise operations until April 14. Customers will have all cruise costs returned in the original form of payment. Guest Protection or Cruise Protection Product premiums will be kept on account by Tack for future use. For guests with Tauck-booked air, Tauck will cover all airline change fees. For guests with non-Tauck air, Tauck will cover airline change fees up to $250 per person.
- Titan has suspended all cruise operations until April 30. The line will be contacting all customers in order of departure date with bookings set to depart within the next 48 hours treated as priority.
- The World, Residences at Sea, is cancelling operations until approximately the end of May 2020.
- TUI River Cruises has postponed its March 23 debut in Amsterdam and cancelled all sailings until May 2.
- Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has suspended all European itineraries until April 23.
- Viking Cruises has suspended all ocean and river cruises until April 30.
- Virgin Voyages cruise line has postponed the launch of its first ship, Scarlet Lady, until July 15.
- Windstar Cruises has suspended cruises embarking March 14 until April 30.
