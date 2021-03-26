Royal Caribbean International Welcomes New Direct Flight to Barbados with Aer Lingus

Royal Caribbean International (RCI) welcomes the announcement by Aer Lingus, writes Shauna McCrudden

After an incredibly difficult year for the travel industry, there is finally some good news for holidaymakers who want to visit one of the most beautiful destinations on earth. Aer Lingus has confirmed the launch of the airline’s first transatlantic services direct from Manchester to Barbados (BGI) from October this year. Having recently launched new sailings from Barbados, starting from December 2021, on the impressive ‘Grandeur of the Seas’, the introduction of these flights provides a convenient way for Irish holidaymakers to experience everything Barbados and the Caribbean have to offer.

Jennifer Callister, Head of Ireland at Royal Caribbean said, “This latest announcement by Aer Lingus makes the unique destination of The Caribbean even more accessible for Irish holidaymakers thanks to connecting Aer Lingus flights from Dublin, Cork and Belfast to Manchester. The new direct flights to Barbados are incredibly exciting news, as Royal Caribbean also recently announced that – for the first time – we will be sailing from Bridgetown, Barbados this winter. The itineraries start from 5th December 2021 and will sail from Barbados up until 17th April 2022.”

Royal Caribbean International has continued to revolutionise holidays with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents. Barbados is known for its rich history and celebrated for its kind and hospitable people – a defining Bajan trait passed on for almost 400 years, and still strong today.

Adventure-seekers looking to discover the Bajan island vibe will have diverse experiences to choose from across the country’s 11 parishes – a mix of coastal, rural and urban neighbourhoods, some sophisticated and luxurious, others immersive and based in nature. Spanning 166 square miles between the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, the island is chock-full of natural and cultural heritage to satisfy wanderlust of all types.

Jennifer adds, “After the difficult year the travel industry has had, this news is definitely something to look forward to. Sun and culture seekers can travel to Barbados with ease thanks to Aer Lingus and Royal Caribbean, two trusted brands that will work together to ensure every Caribbean holiday is hassle-free for all Irish holidaymakers, in search of some much-needed winter sun.”

Royal Caribbean’s inaugural season sailing from Barbados adds even more variety to the cruise line’s current 2021-22 winter season. New departure ports and destinations will bring fresh experiences for travellers to make the most of their highly anticipated vacations.

For further information and a full listing of itineraries visit royalcaribbean.com/cruise-from/bridgetown-barbados

Comments

comments