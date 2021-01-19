Royal Caribbean launches new adventures from Barbados

Royal Caribbean International is offering travellers fresh ways to experience southern Caribbean next winter, aboard the new Grandeur of the Seas, reports Clodagh Dooley

From 5th December 2021 to 17th April 2022, Royal Caribbean’s ‘Grandeur of the Seas’ will be homeporting in beautiful Bridgetown, Barbados and offering a unique lineup of bucket-list destinations – including three new ports of call in the islands of Tobago, Trinidad and St. Vincent.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, says, “We are excited to grow our long-standing partnership with Barbados and introduce Bridgetown as Royal Caribbean’s newest home port. Sailing from the heart of the Windward Islands unlocks new memorable experiences to share with family and friends in breathtaking places, such as Grenada, St. Lucia, and now St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago. The pink-sand beaches and unexpected adventures across Barbados also make it an ideal destination for our guests to experience even more of the Caribbean charm and culture before or after their cruise.”

Senator the Hon. Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados, adds, “After the year the industry and region have had, this is a shining light to look forward to this coming winter season. For some time, we have wanted to see more homeporting operations from Barbados, with the incorporation of pre- and post-stay holidays, which expose cruisers to the best Barbados has to offer, and at a regional level, the development of new itineraries that elevates the cruise experience throughout the Caribbean.

“So, we are extremely pleased to extend the welcome mat for Grandeur of the Seas to Barbados.”

Barbados is known for its rich history and celebrated for its kind and hospitable people – a defining Bajan trait passed on for almost 400 years and still strong today. Adventure-seekers looking to discover the Bajan island vibe will have diverse experiences to choose from across the country’s 11 parishes – a mix of coastal, rural and urban neighbourhoods, some sophisticated and luxurious, others immersive and based in nature.

Royal Caribbean’s new 2021-22 winter cruises from Bridgetown, Barbados can be booked now, and range from seven- and 14-night cruises. For more information on Royal Caribbean’s inaugural season sailing from Barbados, and other 2021-2022 cruise options, click here.

If you work in the travel trade, join Team Royal for an exciting overview of the brand new Barbados itineraries for Winter 21/22 this Thursday 21st January at 10:30am. To register for the webinar, simply click here!

