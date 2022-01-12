Royal Caribbean opens epic lineup of European adventures for summer 2023

Nine ships to sail to more than 25 countries in the Mediterranean, Scandinavia and the Holy Land, writes Shauna McCrudden

This summer looks set to be filled with adventures, as Royal Caribbean International has revealed the 2023 European summer lineup of nine award-winning ships that will visit landmark destinations in more than 25 countries. These destinations include the Amalfi Coast to the Holy Land, plus the Adriatic islands of Croatia, British Isles, Canary Islands and Greek Isles.

Beginning in May 2023, vacationers of all ages can experience the regions on a variety of cruises that range from five to 12 nights and visit iconic locales, from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Tel Aviv, Israel, and everything in-between.

Travellers with their sights on Europe can choose from 35 unique itineraries and a diverse set of ships. Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas in Rome, following up its 2021 debut, and Anthem of the Seas in Southampton, England, are two returning favourites. Highlights include Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade and bumper cars in SeaPlex, the largest indoor and outdoor activity complex at sea, North Star – the highest viewing deck on a cruise ship – and the gravity-defying skydiving simulator, RipCord by iFly.

From Rome and Barcelona, Spain, Oasis Class ship Symphony of the Seas will bring all types of vacationers together across seven distinct neighbourhoods only found on Royal Caribbean. Like the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; famed Broadway shows and original productions across ice, water, stage and air; and more than 20 different restaurants, bars and lounges.

The cruise line now has itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection.

The cruise line’s new summer 2023 Europe cruises are now open.

For more information or to make reservations, call your travel adviser and visit RoyalCaribbean.com

Comments

comments