Rugby legend Ronan O’Gara to front new Tourism Ireland campaign to promote Cork in France

The new campaign will encourage French holidaymakers to fly or sail direct to Cork, write Shauna McCrudden

Cinematographer Simon O’Neill; rugby legend Ronan O’Gara; Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland; and sound recorder Lynn Brennan, during filming for Tourism Ireland’s new campaign at Charles Fort in Kinsale. Pic: John Allen

Rugby legend, and Corkman, Ronan O’Gara is set to front a new Tourism Ireland campaign to promote Cork in France this autumn. The campaign will go live next month, to coincide with the Rugby World Cup starting on 8th September in France.

The campaign will include a new video featuring O’Gara visiting various locations in Kinsale and Cork City that ‘fill his heart with Ireland’. As manager of French rugby side La Rochelle, O’Gara is a popular and respected figure in France.

As well as showcasing some of the many great things to see and do on holiday in Kinsale and Cork, the aim of the campaign is to encourage French holidaymakers to fly or sail directly to Cork during the off-season months. It will run on Tourism Ireland’s social channels in France from early September. Tourism Ireland is responsible for promoting the island of Ireland overseas as a leading holiday destination.

Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s Manager of Southern Europe, said, “We are delighted to partner with Ronan O’Gara for our upcoming campaign in France. It’s a great opportunity to capitalise on the excitement in the run-up to, and during, the Rugby World Cup.

Filming for the campaign took place at various locations, including Charles Fort and The Bulman in Kinsale, as well as in Cork City at The English Market, The Farmgate Café, Crawford Art Gallery, Patrick Street and Market Lane. The crew also captured footage of musicians from the Cork Jazz Festival and of an oyster experience in Goldie.

“Our aim is to highlight the many great experiences and attractions in Cork City and county, as well as the ease of access from France to Cork and the warm welcome that awaits our French visitors.”

