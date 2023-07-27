Ryanair announces Dublin to Lapland flights for winter 2023

With four flights from Dublin to Lapland-Rovaniemi per week starting from 30th October, it’s the perfect opportunity to take the trip-of-a-lifetime and visit the land of festive cheer

Located in Finland’s northernmost region, Lapland is a winter wonderland filled with magical experiences for people of all ages to enjoy. From sleigh rides with real-life reindeer and husky sledding through the snow-topped woods, to staying in a cosy log cabin and taking in the stunning views of the Northern Lights, before meeting Santa Claus himself together with his team of elves and reindeer.

With holidaymakers still firmly focussed on sandy beach getaways and summer city breaks, there’s no better time to get ahead of the flock and start planning your winter travel. And where better to make invaluable memories with your family and friends than with a magical trip to Lapland?

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said,“We’re delighted to announce our Dublin to Lapland schedule for winter 2023, with four flights to/from Lapland-Rovaniemi each week from 30th October.

“Lapland is every kid’s (big and small) dream, with magical experiences that you will share with your family forever. It’s never too early to start your Christmas planning, especially when it means getting ahead of the flock to secure the best fares available, so make sure to visit Ryanair.com today and book your once-in-a-lifetime trip to Lapland this winter.”

