Ryanair close Shannon Airport base for the winter

Shannon Airport has released a statement on the temporary closure of Ryanair’s Shannon base, reports Clodagh Dooley

Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group, is very disappointed with the news that Ryanair is intending to temporarily close their Shannon Airport base for winter, “This is very disappointing news not only for Shannon-based Ryanair employees and all our airport team, but for the whole region who rely on the services that Ryanair provide. We have done everything in our power to retain the base.”

In July, Ryanair resumed services to 16 destinations from Shannon. As a result of today’s announcement, this will see their operation at Shannon reduced to eight flights serving Stansted, Manchester and Wroclaw for the winter period.

Mary adds, “The aviation industry is on its knees with further flight restrictions being imposed in EU countries as the virus rates increase. What we need now is a clear pathway to recovery for aviation.

“We had hoped that it would start with a harmonised EU traffic light system. While this was endorsed by Ireland, the measures proposed fall short of what the industry requires. This urgently needs to be addressed and supported by a testing regime at airports to restore confidence and get aviation moving safely again.”

While Mary and the team understand recovery will take time, she says it is important to plan now for the safe restoration of air services. “We need to see the full implementation of the Aviation Recovery Taskforce recommendations.

“As an island nation, the aviation industry is vital for Ireland. It needs to be protected and supported and we would hope this will be provided for in the National Economic Plan to be published next month.”

