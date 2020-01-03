Trending
Ryanair grows 9pc to 152.4m passengers to become Europe’s largest airline

  • 152.4m passengers in 2019
  • up 9pc to become the largest airline in Europe.  
  • Growth was 9pc in December 

Ryanair group carried 152.4m passengers in 2019, up 9pc to become the largest airline in Europe.

Load factor was 96pc for the year. December traffic grew by 9pc, driven by a 67pc increase in Lauda, 200,000 from a small base.

December growth is traditionally very high for Ryanair, 25pc in 2015, 20pc in 2014 and 2016, and 12pc in 2018, so 9pc is one of their less impressive spurts.

