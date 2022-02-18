Ryanair to have third based aircraft at Cork Airport for largest-ever summer schedule!

Ryanair are to operate over 120 weekly flights to 25 destinations from this summer, reports Clodagh Dooley

Ray Kelliher, Director Route Development, Rosena Dimitrova, Ryanair Cabin Crew, Eddie Wilson, CEO Ryanair DAC, Zane Rosamonte, Ryanair Cabin Crew and Brian Gallagher, Head of Aviation and Commercial Business Development, Cork Airport at Cork International Airport for the Ryanair announcement of a third based aircraft at Cork and its largest ever summer schedule.

Cork Airport welcomes yesterday’s announcement by Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, of its intention to base a third aircraft at Cork in preparation for the commencement of the airline’s largest-ever summer schedule. This means 25 is now the number of destinations that will be served by Ryanair this summer at Cork Airport.

In addition to the announcement of basing an additional aircraft, Ryanair will also introduce seven new routes from Cork Airport – Pisa, Italy; Alghero, Sardinia; Valencia, Spain; Venice, Italy; Manchester, UK, Birmingham, UK and Edinburgh, UK.

Following Ryanair’s most recent new route announcement at Cork Airport in September last year, yesterday’s announcement will see further enhancement of the offering to passengers across the South of Ireland.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, said, “I am delighted that a third Ryanair aircraft will be based at Cork Airport for the upcoming summer season. With the addition of seven new and exciting summer routes, this will bring the total number of Ryanair routes available from Cork Airport to 25, giving lots of travel options for our passengers and the largest choice of routes to date.

“In addition, the frequency on London Stansted is being increased to three times per day, seven days per week and Manchester will also operate twice daily.”

Niall adds, “Research tells us that there is huge pent-up demand for travel after the pandemic. People really appreciate good, friendly customer service and uncrowded, pleasant indoor spaces which they will find at Cork Airport.

“It has been a long wait, but we know that the travelling public across the South of Ireland will support these routes strongly. In that regard, we expect a 750pc increase in passenger traffic in 2022 versus 2021 and to welcome over two million passengers once again to our terminal in 2022. We thank Ryanair for this vote of confidence in Cork Airport.”

Speaking at the announcement at Cork Airport, Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair DAC, said: “Following Ryanair’s announcement at Dublin Airport last month, where Ryanair launched its largest-ever summer schedule from Dublin, we’re delighted to now announce our largest ever summer schedule from Cork, together with the news of an additional third based aircraft for summer 2022.

“This is fantastic news for Cork Airport and the wider Southwest region, increasing destination options, but also giving inbound tourism a much-needed boost, restoring vital connectivity, and securing jobs in the wider tourism industry.”

In celebration of the news, Ryanair has launched a seat sale, with fares from just €19.99 for travel until October ’22, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 19th February.

Eddie said, “With air fares likely to increase this summer due to reduced industry capacity, we encourage all customers to book early and scoop up these lower fares on Ryanair.com.”

