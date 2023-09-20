Trending
TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Ryanair wanted to charge €60 to carry a camán on board a flight from Manchester to Cork

Ryanair wanted to charge €60 to carry a camán on board a flight from Manchester to Cork

0
By on Travelextras

Ryanair wanted to charge €60 to carry a camán on board a flight from Manchester to Cork.

Discussion with Eoghan Corry and Gareth o’Callaghan.

The following two tabs change content below.

Latest posts by TravelExtra (see all)

See also  Cabin crew wanted: 'selected candidates will undergo a six-week paid training programme at the Aer Lingus training academy.'

Comments

comments

Related posts:

Man arrested after stabbing incident outside Terminal 1 in Dublin Airport ITIC Conference programme Monday Sept 18 2023 ‘Aircraft noise has significantly reduced over the years.’ Angela Walsh elected President of the Irish Travel Agents Association
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply