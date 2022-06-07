Save 15% off a stay at the Lodge at Ashford Castle

Book and pay now to enjoy a great value getaway at the charming Lodge at Ashford Castle, writes Clodagh Dooley

For a value-filled break where you can create invaluable memories, look to the west and enjoy 15% off all 2022 stays at the Lodge at Ashford Castle, subject to availability.

The 4-Star country house hotel in beautiful Cong, Co Mayo, is offering a 15% discount* on its best available rates on selected dates through the summer. For example, guests could stay in a splendid Courtyard Deluxe room from €251 per night, based on two adults sharing, with a full Irish breakfast included.

And the value doesn’t end there: children under 12 stay free when sharing a room or suite with their parents and there’s complimentary access to the Ashford Estate’s tennis courts, nine-hole golf course, and bike hire.

Just 45 minutes from Galway city, The Lodge at Ashford is perfect for families, friends, couples, solo travellers or corporate groups. Guests will love Executive Head Chef, Jonathan Keane’s locally-inspired menus at Wilde’s Restaurant, a place you will want to return to again and again.

Unique in style, the hotel’s bedrooms are modern with contemporary furniture that will both surprise and delight. Bathrooms feature underfloor heating, oversized rain showers and toiletries. The beds feature goose down duvets and pillow-topped mattresses for extra comfort.

The Ashford Estate is an amazing playground of some 350 acres where you can explore the surrounding woodlands, cycle through the forest or, for an additional charge, enjoy zip-lining, tree climbing, archery, horse riding or a hawk walk at Ireland’s first school of Falconry.

The Lodge at Ashford is part of the Red Carnation Hotel Collection.

*This offer is available on all rooms and suites and for all future dates subject to availability. Terms & Conditions apply.

Terms and conditions:

Prepayment required and offer is non-refundable

Offer applies to all room types

Discount has already been applied to rate shown

Discount applies only to the room rate and excludes any additional items

This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other room offer

