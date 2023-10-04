Sea trials concluded in France, Celebrity Ascent set for Mediterranean for its 2024 summer season

The Celebrity Ascent has successfully completed its sea trials, according to a statement from the company. The tests were conducted by the ship’s captains, Demetrios and Tasos Kafetzis, in the Bay of Biscay near the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France.

After its departure from Ft. Lauderdale’s Port Everglades, the Celebrity Ascent will offer a four-night Western Caribbean preview voyage on November 22, 2023. This will be followed by a three-night Bahamas preview getaway on November 26, 2023.

The ship’s inaugural Caribbean season will begin with a seven-night Eastern Caribbean maiden voyage on December 3, 2023, departing from the South Florida port. The itineraries for this season will include seven-night trips to popular destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean. This includes places like the Bahamas, Mexico, Grand Cayman, as well as San Juan, Tortola, and St. Kitts.

Following the Caribbean season, the Celebrity Ascent will journey to the Mediterranean for its 2024 summer season. This will include a nine-night Italian Riviera and France itinerary, as well as a 12-night Best of Greece and Italy itinerary.

