Shannon Airport records busiest day since 2016 over Bank Holiday Weekend

Shannon Airport recorded its busiest day in seven years over the June Bank Holiday weekend, reports Shauna McCrudden

A record-breaking 7,800 passengers travelled through Shannon Airport on Friday, 2nd of June. This marks the highest number of passengers to traverse Shannon Airport in one day since 2016.

The busy day was driven by the airport’s strong transatlantic performance and an expanded range of UK and European services across 48 flights to and from 18 destinations to seven countries.

Last month (May 2023) the airport experienced a significant uplift in passenger traffic of 27% compared to the same period in 2022.

Commenting on the figures, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group Mary Considine said, “We are continuing to see an increase in the volume of passengers through Shannon since the start of the year. There is a real appetite for overseas travel, especially as we reach peak holiday season.

“The boost in numbers coincides with our new United Airlines Chicago service and the return of Ryanair’s seasonal services to Corfu and Barcelona-Girona over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“This summer, we are providing a gateway for thousands of passengers to 33 destinations across 11 countries in the UK, USA, and Europe. We have taken comprehensive measures, including our hi-tech security screening system, to ensure a relaxed and hassle-free travel experience, and the fruit of our labour is evident on record-breaking days like last Friday.”

For more on the airport’s security measures, visit shannonairport.ie/

Comments

comments