Shannon Group welcomes Government funding announcement for Shannon Airport

€80 million in Government funding has been announced for the Irish aviation sector, including Shannon Airport, writes Clodagh Dooley

We reported recently that Shannon Group, which operates Shannon Airport, called for an urgent financial lifeline for Shannon Airport. So we are delighted to share the news that €80 million in Government funding has been announced for the Irish aviation sector, including Shannon Airport.

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group, says, “Today’s announcement of financial support for Shannon Airport and the aviation sector is very welcome. It comes against the backdrop of the decimation suffered by the aviation sector and airports around the globe as a result of the pandemic, which has virtually grounded aviation.

“This funding will support our airport operations and our aviation partners next year, as we continue to manage our way through what will be a challenging few years ahead for aviation. Together with the difficult cost containment measures we have had to put in place, the funding we will receive will allow us to navigate our way through this crisis.”

Mary says this has been a very difficult and uncertain time for their employees, and wants to thank them for their support throughout this challenging time. “We would also like to thank Ministers Naughton and Ryan and the Department of Transport, who have been extremely supportive throughout. Special thanks to our local politicians, the business community and all our stakeholders for their support in lobbying the Government on our behalf.”

She adds, “It is important to say that this support will benefit not only the airport, but businesses in this region and along the western seaboard, who rely on our airport’s air services for their livelihoods. We look forward to engaging with the Department of Transport on the details of the funding allocation for Shannon.”

