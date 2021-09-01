Shannon Group welcomes return of the Aer Lingus Heathrow service to Shannon

From 13 th September, the service will operate seven days a week, writes Shauna McCrudden

Shannon Group has welcomed the return of the Aer Lingus London-Heathrow service to Shannon Airport. The Shannon to Heathrow service was withdrawn as a result of the pandemic. Prior to this, the service had been popular, particularly for business travellers, due to Heathrow’s hub status and onward connections to international marketplaces across the globe.

The new service will depart Shannon at 17:00 daily. Arrival times from London into Shannon are 16:10 on Monday through Friday and Sunday, with arrival time on Saturdays scheduled for 15:45. The service will operate for 10 weeks during the closure of Cork Airport for runway upgrade works.

Commenting on the announcement Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group, said, “It is great to see the Heathrow service return to Shannon in what has been, and continues to be, an extremely difficult period for the aviation sector.

“We will be working closely with Aer Lingus to build the service and to resume long-haul services. However, airlines make decisions on routes based on a number of factors. One of the most important of which is how many passengers will travel on their flight.

“The best way to ensure the Heathrow service and indeed other routes remain for the long-term, is for people to support them. We have already seen encouraging up-take for the range of 18 air services we have launched since the lifting of travel restrictions.”

Aer Lingus will operate an A321LR aircraft six out of seven days on the Shannon to Heathrow route, the newest, most fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly member of their fleet, with 16 dedicated business class seats. On Mondays, an A320 aircraft will provide the service.

“With the Heathrow service starting on 13th September, our new Luton service due to begin operation at the end of October and our existing Stansted and Gatwick services, we have the best connectivity to London airports since 2009. This was when we last had services to all four of the largest London airports.

“We have significant Covid-19 safety measures in place and our passengers can be confident when they choose to fly from and to Shannon that we are focused on making their journey through the airport an easy and enjoyable experience.”

Mary adds, “We would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and ask them for their continued support as we navigate our way back to recovery and growth, which will take some time yet.”

For further information, visit shannongroup.ie

Flight schedule for London Heathrow/Shannon service:

EI385 will depart London Heathrow at 14:45 and arrive in Shannon at 16:10 on Monday through Friday and Sunday.

EI385 will depart London Heathrow at 14:20 and arrive in Shannon at 15:45 on Saturdays.

EI386 will depart Shannon at 17:00 and arrive in London Heathrow at 18:25 every day.

Comments

comments