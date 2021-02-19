SiteMinder unveils the Top 12 revenue makers behind the hotel booking reset of 2020

SiteMinder unveiled the list of distribution channels that brought the greatest booking revenue to hotels in 2020, writes Shauna McCrudden

Siteminder, the global hotel industry’s leading guest acquisition platform, has revealed the channels with the most booking revenue. The lists, which vary across more than 20 of the world’s most established travel destinations, reveal a broader range of consumer choices and a shift away from the consolidation seen in previous years. With 32 instances of distribution channels making their first appearances and 20 instances of distribution channels climbing at least two positions from the prior year.

The annual lists also highlight the sustained growth of direct bookings for hotels, with hotel websites maintaining their top-five position in all destinations over the full 2020 year. In Ireland, they ranked as the second-top producer of booking revenue for local hotels.

Other key findings included:

The increased popularity of Airbnb as a distribution channel for accommodation providers, especially since April. Airbnb debuted among the top 12 in Ireland and eight other destinations; rose in five destinations over the full year; and surpassed its full-year ranking in 10 destinations, including Ireland, since April.

The strengthening of local and regional distribution channels, such as Ireland’s Roomex, as a result of restricted international travel. Over the full 2020 year, they comprised around half of the top 12 in each destination.

The explosion in spontaneous travel, spurred by unpredictable changes in travel restrictions. Lastminute.com and HotelTonight collectively feature among the top 12 lists of nine destinations, including Ireland, over the pandemic period.

The continued relevance of wholesalers, with leading bedbank Hotelbeds among the top 12 in each destination, including Ireland, both over the full 2020 year, and during the pandemic period. WebBeds was also among the top 12 in Ireland and seven other destinations since April.

SiteMinder’s Senior Director of Global Demand Partnerships, James Bishop said, “The travel disruptions of 2020 levelled the playing field for many distribution channel providers to demonstrate the unique value they provide to consumers, and therefore to hotels.

“With international travel restrictions in place and rising cases of coronavirus around the world, many consumers were drawn to local hotel accommodations where the direct hotel website has always performed well. Or through local booking channels, which, after an initial slump, saw an uptick from pent-up travel demand. Many other consumers were drawn to the staycation appeal and the perceived security of Airbnb-listed properties. SiteMinder’s lists of the top 12 hotel booking revenue makers are a testament to real changes in people’s travel behaviour and preferences during this time.”

James adds, “Consumers have changed. It is therefore critical that hoteliers assess how and where they sell their rooms, and ensure they embrace the distribution channels—global and local, direct and indirect—with proven effectiveness in securing reservations and revenue.”

In Ireland, the top 12 hotel booking channels in 2020, based on total gross revenue made for all users of SiteMinder’s platform, were:

OVER THE FULL 2020 YEAR Booking.com Hotel websites (direct bookings) Expedia Group Hotelbeds Global distribution systems Hostelworld Group HRS – Hotel Reservation Service Airbnb WebBeds – Sunhotels Lastminute.com Roomex Agoda



