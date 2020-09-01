SIXT Ireland launches €30 weekend rate for car hire in time for autumn staycations

SIXT Ireland, one of Europe’s leading car hire companies, has been looking at innovative ways to offer car-hire as a result of the downturn in inbound tourism business for 2020, due to Covid-19, reports Clodagh Dooley

With lockdown lethargy setting in around the country, and a push towards domestic tourism, now is the ideal time to motor through your Irish bucket list.

As it is still recommended to avoid public transport wherever possible, SIXT’s weekend deal is a good option for people living and working in cities and don’t want the hassle of owning a car for day-to-day purposes, but do want to enjoy a weekend getaway this autumn.

So, SIXT, which is now in Ireland for over nine years, has launched a €30 three-day rental deal – with unlimited mileage. This offer is available on www.sixt.ie , or by contacting reservations on (01) 235 2030 and cars can be picked up at one of SIXT’s six pick-up points around Dublin, including Dublin Airport, and Dun Laoghaire, as well as SIXT’s locations in Cork Airport and Shannon Airport.

This offer is specifically for the vehicle in the picture above. But if you want something different, SIXT does have a full fleet of vehicles available, including one of the best fleets of premium vehicles in the country.

The terms are subject to SIXT’s normal car-hire policies, in relation to age and license, for example.

Adrian Treacy, Corporate Sales Manager, SIXT, says, “Like all companies in the travel and tourism industry, 2020 is the time for us to pivot as a business and ensure that we protect our staff and our business, and look at services we can provide to the Irish market, as we wait for tourism to recover.

“We have an excellent new fleet of vehicles and we believe that this offer will be excellent for those who want to explore Ireland occasionally, in a safe socially distanced way. Our fleet is meticulously sanitised in line with both normal car-hire standards, and new Covid-19 standards. And that will give a huge comfort to those who have concerns at present.”

Whether it’s the splendour of the Ring of Kerry or the rugged coast of Donegal, get planning that autumn weekend trip now!

