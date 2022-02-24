Sligo Park Hotel becomes No.1 Sligo hotel on TripAdvisor

General Manager Gerard Moore credits his long-serving staff and the hotel’s recent renovation, writes Clodagh Dooley

Left to right:

Edel McPartland Sales, Mary Halton HR manager, Charunan Bunkhan reception, Gerard Moore Director / General Manager, Chris Friel Head Chef, Alannah Hurley Sweeney Food and Beverage, Robert Latten Duty Manager, Sarah Curneen Leisure Club



The Sligo Park Hotel may be celebrating becoming the top-rated Sligo hotel on travel website TripAdvisor, but General Manager Gerard Moore insists his long-serving staff are not resting on their laurels.

Gerard credits the efforts of his “very loyal and committed” staff in implementing the hotel’s Stay Safe programme, which was designed to safeguard the health of guests during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also credits a multi-million euro programme of investment, with helping to push the Sligo Park Hotel into the top spot.

“It’s something we’re pleased about, but obviously the rankings can be very fluid and, if you don’t stay on top of your game, you might not stay No.1 for long,” he says.

“TripAdvisor is used by a lot of potential customers, so getting to No.1 is important in that regard. We had been No.2 for a number of months. But through our investment programme, which includes the more than €5 million we’ve spent on hotel renovations, our investment in employee development and our Stay Safe programme, we’ve been able to garner good reviews and add to the level of service and experience for people coming to stay with us.”

The hotel renovation has included its 136 bedrooms, the bar and restaurant, lobby, and leisure facilities, as well as the grounds, carpark and entrance.

“In essence, it’s a new Sligo Park Hotel,” says Gerard, adding that he is looking forward to a strong spring-summer season with a mix of both domestic and international visitors.

A ‘Stay With The Best’ campaign aims to leverage its place on the Wild Atlantic Way and capitalise on people’s renewed appreciation of the outdoors following two years of lockdowns and other public health restrictions.

Gerard says, “Our spring-summer campaign is ‘Explore Sligo, Stay With The Best’. People want to be on the Wild Atlantic Way, they want to experience the outdoors – that’s especially true as the pandemic begins to subside. Sligo has beaches, mountains and lakes, which is why we say, ‘Explore Sligo, Stay With The Best’ – and the best is the Sligo Park Hotel.”

Visit sligoparkhotel.com

