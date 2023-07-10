Slovenia – a hidden gem!

Travel Extra Editor-in-chief Kevin Flanagan visits the European Food Summit in Ljubljana and discovers one of the great food and wine cultures

Kevin in stunning Ljubljana

​​I blame Michael O ‘Leary (well he does get blamed for a lot of things) for my lack of knowledge about Slovenia.

In fact, I am ashamed to say that I didn’t even know where Slovenia was, and this is coming from a travel writer!) Apparently, my hosts were quite used to this. They told me that many visitors confuse Slovenia with Slovakia. Hopefully, after this article, things will be a lot clearer for Irish holidaymakers. I certainly hope so – you see Slovenia is one of the best places I have ever visited!

HOW DO YOU GET TO SLOVENIA?

First, let me tell you why I was going to Slovenia. I was invited to attend the European Food Summit that was being held in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia. There are no direct flights from Ireland and this is the reason why so many Irish holidaymakers never even get to hear about the country – let alone visit!

I went via Venice, (which is served by Ryanair). You can also travel there with Aer Lingus. From Venice, you can take a bus, train or car to the capital Ljubljana. It’s around a three-hour transfer. You can also make the entire journey by air. Lufthansa flies to Frankfurt with a change and onward flight to Ljubljana, but that also takes a good six to eight hours door-to-door.

I was treated to a wonderful trip in the back of a large limo. The journey flew by as I talked to my driver, a young man from Slovenia, about life in his country. Apparently life there is good, especially if you are entrepreneurially minded. My driver was educated, polite, informed and ambitious. The world was his oyster.

EUROPEAN FOOD SUMMIT – EFS

European Food Summit – a range of diverse presentations

The EFS is an annual event that attracts food lovers from around the world. The 2022 version featured the stories of a wide range of big names, like Ana Roš, and Andrea Petrini and it has the expressed aim to heighten awareness of the place food has in our lives. It also has a strong emphasis on environmental issues and the sustainability of food production worldwide.

The first night, I met fellow journalists from every corner of the globe. We were taken to a bistro and sampled some of the wine and food offerings that Slovenia is so rightly proud of.

I hit it off with a group of Italian journalists and we partied long into the night. And as we walked back a little lost, I first noticed just how safe the capital is.

International journalists gather at European Food Summit Ljubljana

The next day we met in the old city and began a trail that led us all to one place – food heaven!

There were 16 stops each one a taste of all that Slovenia has to offer. There were bubbles from a local winemaker. The old traditional fish market served every possible kind of fish and crustacean. A flower shop that hosted Airbnb guests at night. I’d like to stay there surrounded by flowers and dreaming in a bouquet of scents.

As we strolled along we chatted with other journalists and our guides from the Slovenian Tourist Board: the conversation being as stimulating and nourishing as the food, of which my favourites were wild boar shot just two days before. And all these delicacies were washed down with local wines, beers and cordials, some made from flowers harvested the day before!

That night we were treated to a range of traditional dishes cooked and presented by chefs and waiters in traditional garb while musicians serenaded us.

Wild Boar on the European Food Summit trail

MOUNTAINS & FORESTS

The following day we were split into groups and taken to see various parts of the country. And here is another big advantage of visiting Slovenia. None of the main areas of attraction is more than a two-hour drive from the capital. My group went towards the Italian border where we ate in fabulous bistros and restaurants serving nothing but first-class local produce.

Kevin visits artisan cheesemakers

My favourite part of this incredible day? Meeting two young cheese makers who had set up their business singlehandedly and were now serving Michelin-starred restaurants. Their unique selling point? They matured their cheeses in the tunnels bored into the mountains by Italian soldiers during WWI.

The visit to the tunnels was both spooky and mesmerising, while the cheese itself was out of this world.

REACHING THE SUMMIT

Our final day was taken up by the European Food Summit itself.

A trip up to the Castle and a day of ideas leavened with more food and drink.

After a welcome from our host Martin Jezeršek and Matevž Frangež, State Secretary at the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, we heard from Maja Pak, the Director of the fabulous Slovenian Tourist Board. Then it was down to business with presentations from Dr. Afton Halloran, and Marleen Onwezen of Wageningen University and Research, “Shifting to sustainable and healthy diets – why is it difficult and how can we entice people to make the shift?”.

Round table discussions with Ana Roš, and Andrea Petrini followed by Dan Saladino with, “How hunter-gatherers hold the key to our food future”.

And in the afternoon, we had Mory Sacko, Santiago Lastra, and Adahlia Cole with, “How shaggable is your restaurant” – the list goes on!

GALA DINNER

And the event came to a stunning climax with the Gala dinner. I found myself seated with some stellar international chefs eating some fab food prepared by Slovenia’s best. Many of us danced long into the night. The EFS was a great event, but the best part of it all was that it introduced me to wonderful Slovenia itself.

As the slogan says, Slovenia has the word LOVE at its heart. I must say I fell in love and want to come back ASAP!

MORE ON SLOVENIA

WHERE IS IT?

Slovenia is nestled in the heart of Europe and has many neighbours (which historically has caused problems!) It is bordered by Italy to the west, Austria to the north, Hungary to the northeast, Croatia to the southeast, and the Adriatic Sea to the southwest! Slovenia is mostly mountainous and forested and has a population of just 2.1 million – less than half of Ireland.

WHO HAS INVADED?

Being surrounded by neighbours has led to many invasions. It started with the Roman Empire. Next comes a long list of those that wanted a slice of this beautiful land: the Byzantine Empire, the Carolingian Empire, the Holy Roman Empire, the Kingdom of Hungary, the Republic of Venice, Napoleon’s First French Empire, the Austrian Empire, and the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

And after Slovenia declared independence early in the 20th century, the invasions did not stop. During World War II alone Germany, Italy, and Hungary occupied and annexed Slovenia. Then in 1945, it became part of Yugoslavia. In June 1991, Slovenia declared independence from Yugoslavia and became an independent sovereign state. Apart from a short Ten-Day War with Yugoslavian forces, it has maintained its independence. Now it is a thriving member of the EU, has joined NATO, and is represented in the UN. It is a poster boy or girl of the small, modern European state.

SLOVENIA AS A TOURIST DESTINATION

National Geographic Traveller’s Magazine declared Slovenia as having the world’s most sustainable tourism. In 2016 it was declared the world’s first green country by the Netherlands-based organisation Green Destinations.

It is the third most-forested country in Europe, with 58% of the territory covered by forests and logging is kept to a minimum.

The area around Slovenia’s second-largest town, Maribor, is renowned for its wine-making, while the northeastern part of the country is filled with wonderful spas.

Most foreign tourists to Slovenia come from the key European markets such as Italy, Austria, Germany, Croatia, Benelux, Serbia, Russia and Ukraine, followed by the UK and Ireland. But hopefully, that will all change.

COST OF LIVING

One reason I found to visit Slovenia is the exceptional cost of living. The figures don’t lie. Whereas it will set you back €2,198 to live in Ireland, the equivalent figure in Slovenia is just €1,191 – that’s 50% cheaper. In other words, your money will go twice as far in Slovenia as in Ireland – excuse enough to go there!

Let’s look at some examples. Dinner out for two averages €38, and a fast food meal for one is €6 as opposed to €9. Beer in a pub is €3 and a cappuccino is €1.89 (as opposed to €3.88 in expensive Dublin). Similarly, I found buses and taxis averaging around 50% less!

And this for a population half that of Ireland.

WHAT’S TO SEE & DO?

Kevin outside Ljubljana Castle

The beautiful forests and mountains aren’t the only reason to visit Slovenia. As I discovered there are vibrant towns, mediaeval castles, history, gastronomy and even seaside resorts for a beach vacation.

From the capital Ljubljana, you can reach almost anywhere in under two hours. Take a day trip to Lake Bled, explore the Postojna and Škocjan caves, and watch the sunset in magnificent Piran.

Slovenia still has the feel of a hidden gem. It doesn’t attract hordes of holiday-seekers like some of its Italian neighbours (compared to Venice in high season, it’s a haven of tranquillity!) You can expect a very pleasant and laid-back experience.

From a practical standpoint, this means that prices are still lower than elsewhere in Europe. And what’s more, the people of Slovenia are incredibly friendly. No wonder the place ranks as the 7th safest country in the world according to the Global Peace Index, higher than even Switzerland!

LJUBLJANA

Slovenia’s capital Ljubljana is a modern city with an exciting mix of cultures and traditions. It’s an awesome destination for food lovers, with 17 restaurants featured in the world-famous Michelin Guide. Hence it is the perfect destination for the European Food Summit – EFS!

Ljubljana is one of Europe’s greenest and most liveable capitals; it was the European Commission’s Green Capital of Europe in 2016. Car traffic is restricted, leaving the leafy banks of the Ljubljanica River, which flows through the city’s heart, free for pedestrians and cyclists. In summer, cafes set up terrace seating along the river and you can relax and unwind with a glass of local wine. And with a wine-making tradition going back to the 5th century – that wine will be fab!

WHAT TO DO IN LJUBLJANA?

Take the glass-sided funicular from Krekov Square up to Ljubljana Castle, which has a commanding view of the city and was the destination for the European Food Summit. I loved the large Vodnikov square that hosts Ljubljana’s open-air Central Market. Here, farmers sell their fruit and vegetables and it is a riot of smells. There’s also the adjacent Covered Market, and the Fish Market is right by the riverside in the Plečnik Colonnade, designed by Jože Plečnik, Slovenia’s most famous modern architect. We were able to graze as we explored.

OLD TOWN

We explored the Old Town, at the base of Castle Hill. There are three contiguous squares. At the first, Mestni Trg, you encounter Ljubljana’s Town Hall and Robba Fountain. At Stari Trg, the heart of the Old Town, the street is lined with 19th-century wooden shop fronts. At Gornji Trg, we find the Hercules Fountain. In Ljubljana, there’s a feast for the eyes.

As you wander, you will eventually come to Triple Bridge, one of Plečnik’s real masterpieces that adorns Ljubljana’s most beautiful public space. I passed to take pics of the salmon-pink 17th-century Franciscan Church of the Annunciation.

Wild Deer tasting – European Food Summit Ljubljana

During the EFS, we stopped at one of the many cafes and bars that line the banks of the Ljubljanica River. Slovenska Hiša offers a selection of Slovenian wines and beers, as well as cheeses and charcuterie, but you are really spoilt for choice. I loved the well-priced local dishes – ajdova kaša z jurčki – buckwheat groats with ceps – was one of my favourites. And I also visited Metelkova, Ljubljana’s artistic quarter. As part of the EFS, we had a trail to follow which was a fabulous mixture of food stops at the many museums, galleries and market stalls that adorn the city centre. And there is Tivoli Park – a 510-hectare paradise you can explore on foot or by bike (you can hire for a very reasonable fee!).

Overall, I cannot recommend Ljubljana highly enough. I do not want it suddenly overrun, but it deserves a large influx of visitors from Ireland – it is just that good!

HOW TO GET THERE?

As we have noted, there are no direct flights from Ireland to Slovenia but you can take flights to Venice with Aer Lingus or Ryanair and transfer by train or coach to Ljubljana. Transfers take around three to four hours and cost around €30 one way.

Lufthansa also flies from Dublin to Frankfurt and forward to Ljubljana Airport. The round trip takes between six to eight hours.

