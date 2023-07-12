SPANISH TAKEOVER!

Travel Extra Editor-in-Chief Kevin Flanagan celebrated all things Spain at recent tourism events in Dublin, and caught up with some old and new friends in the travel industry

At the Spanish Embassy with Ruben López-Pulido, Kathryn MacDonnell and Sara Rivero López

Ruben López-Pulido and Sara Rivero López of the Spanish Tourism Office in Dublin must have been taking some magical elixirs this summer. Indeed, everyone connected to Spanish tourism has been on a complete performance high. First, we had the tapas tasting event at Taste of Dublin with master chefs from Lanzarote, Zaragoza, Mallorca, Gran Canaria and Cambrils, all producing some of the great tastes of the year.

This was followed by a literally mind-altering experience! Inaki Saenz de la Fuente of Visit Bilbao Bizkaia got us to don headsets and set foot in the city of Bilbao while standing in CHQ Dublin! We were treated to stunning 3D virtual reality, visiting the Guggenheim Museum and wandering around Jeff Koons’ Puppy (no, I was not on magic mushrooms!)



And if that was not enough, some of us were invited back to leafy Ailesbury Road and the local inauguration of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union. This prestigious event marked the opening of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU. And Ambassador de la Riva hosted a reception at Ailesbury House. It was attended by yours truly plus Peter Burke T.D., Minister of State for European Affairs and a host of representatives of Ireland’s institutions (Oireachtas, Government and Civil Service), Diplomatic Corps, civil society, media (that’s us!), the business community and Spanish residents in Ireland.

The Ambassador gave an impassioned speech, mentioning Ukraine and welcoming their Ambassador who got a rousing reception.

It was another magnificent occasion celebrating all things Spanish and meeting old friends while making new acquaintances.

With Kenyan Ambassador, Michael K Mubea

I met the Kenyan Ambassador, Michael K Mubea, who had some fascinating insights into the difference between the African and European mindset on anything from the war in Ukraine, to how we view wealth (This is a fascinating man whom I would like to know better).

With Karen Van Vlierberge – the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Ireland

I also met the fantastic Karen Van Vlierberge – the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Ireland. We talked about the recent opening of The Royal Museum of Fine Arts with its world-class collection of old masters such as Rubens, Modigliani and Chagall. A visit to this museum is right at the top of my list.

With Agnieszka Skolimowska, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Poland

I also made the acquaintance of Agnieszka Skolimowska, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Poland, and spent some time bragging about my beautiful Irish-Polish grandkids (I hope I didn’t bore her.) And the list goes on.

My good friend Sara Slattery, Ireland’s top travel influencer (thetravelexpert.ie), was there, as was Clare Dunne, the newly appointed CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association – a body with a big responsibility right now. I even saw my old pal and award-winning writer Ed Finn (it’s been too long Ed!).

All-in-all, a day to remember and a BIG thank you to all at the Spanish Embassy and, of course, Ruben Lopez Pulido and Sara Rivero López and all at the Spanish Tourism Office in Dublin including Kathryn MacDonnell. You have made this a magical Spanish summer to be remembered (without even leaving these shores!)

En la próxima gran celebración!

