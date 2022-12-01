Spanish Tourism Office in Dublin celebrates the 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso

Travel Extra Editor-in-Chief Kevin Flanagan attended the commemoration of the famous Spanish artist

Travel Extra Editor-in-Chief Kevin Flanagan with Sara Rivero López, Media Manager for Spanish Tourist Board in Dublin at the anniversary event at the Iveagh Garden Hotel



What a night we had in Dublin’s Iveagh Garden Hotel where Rubén Lopez from the Spanish Tourism Office, together with Ana Maria Molina from Malaga city, announced the celebration of Picasso´s 50th death anniversary at the Iveagh Garden Hotel.

The great and the good of Ireland’s travel media were gathered to pay homage to the 21st century’s greatest artist over a fine meal and even finer wine! We also had the opportunity to discover different aspects of this artist as Ana Maria Molina shared insights into the great man. Picasso, as we all know, was a Spanish artist, who maintained his Spanish nationality throughout his life. The acclaimed artist is not only lauded in his own city of Malaga, but throughout the world.

If we think of Pablo Picasso and his links with Spain, a few cities come to our mind like Malaga, La Coruña, Barcelona, Madrid and Bilbao. That is why all attendees to the event were included in a raffle for flights to Barcelona, Madrid, Bilbao, Santiago de Compostela and Malaga.

Kevin with Ed Finn, award-winning travel writer

The year 2023 will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso. On this occasion, a large-scale event has been organised including a programme of exhibitions to celebrate and make Picasso’s work known worldwide in 2023.

Worldwide, more than 40 exhibitions will be organized as well as numerous seminars, presentations and cultural activities. In Spain, 16 exhibitions will be held in the main museums of the cities linked to Picasso’s life.

Turespaña has an international campaign “Spain inspired Picasso. Come, find your inspiration” to strengthen the positioning of Spain as a cultural destination and to promote visits to the exhibitions and events that the different cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, A Coruña and Bilbao will prepare to celebrate Picasso. For more information: www.spain.info/picasso

As we were told by Rubén Lopez from the Spanish Tourism Office, Spain will welcome Irish tourists, especially those who are more interested in Spain as a cultural destination. The Picasso Year, 2023, will be an excellent excuse to receive them. During the next months, we hope that many visitors from Ireland will get to know the Spanish cities that are especially linked to the career of Pablo Picasso. I, for one, can’t wait!

For further enquiries, contact Media Coordinator, Sara Rivero at sara.rivero@tourspain.es / (01) 635 02 81 or visit www.spain.info/picasso

