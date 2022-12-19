Spending Christmas or New Years in the skies? Fly better with Emirates

From a decadent feast to world-class entertainment, here’s what you can expect when flying with the airline on Christmas and NYE

Every year during Christmas and NYE, many people take to the skies on a journey home to visit family and friends or in pursuit of a little bit of sunshine.

Flying at 40,000 feet during the holiday season doesn’t mean missing out on the celebrations though, as Emirates is offering passengers a festive-themed experience with all the trimmings.

The world-class airline has provided an inside look at how they will be making every passenger’s experience that much more special, with a delicious turkey dinner fit for a king and fantastic entertainment on Emirates’ inflight system, ice.

First Class Emirates Christmas Menu

Christmas Day at 40,000 feet

Whether flying Economy, First or Business Class this holiday period, the award-winning airline has taken every step to ensure that its passengers won’t miss out on the holiday spirit:

· Passengers worldwide with access to Emirates Business and First-Class lounges in Dubai can enjoy some festive-themed treats before boarding.

· Business Class passengers can enjoy some traditional festive food including warm crumbly mince pies served with a dollop of cream on the side and stollen cake.

· First Class passengers can treat themselves to some festive favourites as well, including gingerbread profiteroles and dark chocolate salted caramel tarts.

· Passengers in First and Business Class lounges in Dubai can check out the range of seasonally themed drinks available such as Perrier’s flavoured water, winter white cosmo, a gingerbread mocha and Christmas-inspired teas from Dilmah, Charming magic and Christmas Holly Jolly.

· Gingerbread ice-cream and more treats will be available to passengers in First and Business Class lounges in Dubai, with Emirates also showcasing local festive favourites worldwide.

· Economy Class passengers will be served a Christmas meal featuring roasted turkey with chestnut roulade, pommes Parisienne, a medley of parsnip, carrots, and green peas, followed by a sumptuous gingerbread cake doused with cream cheese frosting and cinnamon sauce.

· Enjoy an elevated experience in Business Class with meals served on Royal Doulton fine bone China, with linen napkins and cutlery exclusively designed for Emirates by Robert Welch.

· The menu in Business and First Class will be slightly different with Emirates’ signature prawn cocktail or Salmon gravadlax as a starter, a turkey dinner with sides for the mains and a choice of a festive dessert.

· All passengers will receive special Christmas mini gifts of cinnamon cream profiteroles, chocolate truffles and gingerbread Christmas trees and snowmen while onboard from the 24th to the 26th of December.

· On select A380 routes departing from Dubai, settle back in the on-board Lounge and enjoy a traditional mulled wine, mince pies, panettone, gingerbread ice cream, and Christmas-themed pastries.

· Emirates will provide a special giveaway for younger passengers suitable to their age group. Hot chocolate will also be served across all cabins during the festive period.

· With more than 5,000 channels of entertainment on ice, Emirates inflight entertainment system passengers can recreate that Christmas day feeling with some favourites such as Elf, Love Actually, The Polar Express, and The Holiday.

· Emirates Wi-Fi plans will allow you to check in with loved ones while onboard and loyalty Skywards Members can take advantage of a range of complimentary Wi-Fi services.

Emirates flies from Dublin to Dubai twice daily and whether you take the lunchtime or evening flight, you’ll still arrive in Dubai in plenty of time for Christmas day, with the first flight landing at 00.45 am and the latter at 8.15 am on December 25th.

Fly better on New Year’s Eve

As the clock strikes 12, the traditional Auld Lang Syne usually starts and is accompanied by chants, hugs, and kisses often from strangers. If you’re not keen on this, why not try something different by settling into a movie at 40,000 feet and enjoying a glass of bubbles?

With return Economy Class flights from Dublin to Dubai currently available from €1,800 inclusive of taxes and charges, this could be the perfect alternative to the usual NYE celebrations.

· In Business Class on select routes to the Americas, UK, and Europe, raise a toast (to yourself or your travel companion) with a glass of Veuve Clicquot, a classic martini or your favourite mocktail.

· If travelling with children, capture the moment with Emirates’ polaroid photo service.

· Get the celebrations off to the best possible start with a complimentary chauffeur airport pick-up service and access to the Emirates Lounges in Dubai (Business and First Class only).

· Before their flight, Emirates customers can create their very own playlist on the Emirates mobile app and sync it on board to personalise their travel experience this holiday season.

· Snooze your way through the midnight countdown in Emirates’ Business Class lie-flat seats, where you can lie out in complete comfort.

‘Tis the season for giving

Christmas is all about spending time with loved ones and, whenever possible, giving to others. Emirates has embraced the holiday spirit fully with EmiratesRED and Emirates Airline Foundation supporting underprivileged children.

· Passengers can treat the ones they love this holiday season with a wide range of duty-free gifts available in Emirates online and onboard retail magazine EmiratesRED.

· Customers can also browse through the 2022 Emirates branded Christmas collection which has a wide selection of items including Christmas baubles, mugs, Christmas jumpers and stockings.

· Gifts can be ordered from 21 days to 40 hours before their flight but will need their flight details for checkout.

· Emirates cabin crew will deliver purchases to passengers onboard to their seats creating a memorable experience.

· Passengers can also use Skywards Miles to make purchases at the online store.

· Emirates Airline Foundation will be accepting donations this holiday season online and onboard.

· 95% of donations to the organisation will go towards improving the lives of underprivileged children by assisting them in the areas of food, health, housing, and education.

· The airline will be accepting donations in all currencies and passengers can make donations by using the envelope in their seat pocket, credit card, cheque, bank transfers or Skyward Miles in lieu of money.

To find out more about your journey with the award-winning airline this holiday season, visit www.emirates.ie

