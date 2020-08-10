Staycation with a difference: Travelling around Ireland on the Emerald Pullman first-class train!

Travel Extra Editor-in-Chief Kevin Flanagan is spending all this week travelling with Railtours Ireland First Class!
Here is his report of Day 1 – Dublin to Waterford
Visit railtoursireland.com
