Stylish refurbishment of Killashee Hotel unveiled at glamorous event

Marty Whelan, David Kelly – CEO FBD Hotels and Resorts and Ger Alley – General Manager Killashee Hotel, pictured at the launch of the Killashee Hotel, The New Chapter in Naas, Co Kildare. Picture Brian McEvoy.

I had stayed at Killashee Hotel three times before I visited the hotel this week for an event to showcase its stylish refurbishment.

And the fact I keep returning says it all! Killashee Hotel, located just outside Naas in Kildare, provides one of the most relaxing, luxurious stays I’ve ever experienced.

The estate itself, which dates back to 1861 and is situated on 55 acres of woodlands and gardens, reminds me of something from a fairytale. While the cosy fireplaces, rich colour palettes and comfy interiors really do make it a picture-perfect retreat.

Clodagh at the launch of ‘The New Chapter’ at Killashee

And since taking over on April 1st this year, FBD Hotels & Resorts has stylishly refurbished this landmark hotel. As the first phase of this initial €3 million investment is now complete, Killashee Hotel unveiled ‘The New Chapter’ at a reception on Wednesday, 9th November 2022.

Larkspur Lounge

Inspiration for the new look is drawn from the heritage and natural beauty of the estate. The lobby and ground floor areas have been enhanced and the first-floor lounge area has been transformed into ‘Larkspur Lounge’, where Afternoon Tea, light bites, coffee and beverages will now be served.

Oak & Anvil

Home to two beautiful restaurants, ‘The Pippin Tree’ which overlooks the stunning gardens, has been restyled with contemporary tub chairs and soft delicate hues of rose.

The always-popular casual dining restaurant now the ‘Oak & Anvil’, features a dining area with banquette seating and a cocktail bar. Executive Head Chef Phillip Gleeson has designed an elevated culinary experience for both restaurants, featuring the very best of local and seasonal produce.

Myself and my friend Amie, who accompanied me to the event, had the opportunity to taste some delicious bites and cocktails at the launch event, and they did not disappoint! Plus, we were very impressed with the new looks of the restaurants and bar.

Fabulous dessert display by Head Pasty Chef Nicola Sutton and team

Killashee Hotel had also organised live music and RTÉ’s Marty Whelan was the MC, so a great night all-round was had!

Live entertainment at Killashee

We had also decided to book an overnight stay, which we were grateful for at the end of the night. We fell into the comfy double beds (yes there were two double beds in the room!) and slept like babies!

Double Deluxe Bedroom

Not only did the lobby, lounge areas and restaurants experience a transformation, but, the 141 bedrooms have also been softly refurbished. They now feature Dyson hair dryers (wow!), Nespresso coffee machines, 43-inch Smart flat-screen televisions with Netflix, and Elemis toiletries.

We also enjoyed a trip to the incredible hydrotherapy pool at the hotel’s Spa the next morning after breakfast and left the hotel feeling completely refreshed.

A further €2 million will be invested over the next two years and this will focus on the Spa and Leisure Centre, and accommodation in the Original House.

Speaking at the launch, General Manager Ger Alley said, “This first phase of the refurbishment with the upgrading of the bedrooms, the two restaurants, the upstairs lounge and lobby reception areas is completed.

“The experienced team at Killashee worked diligently to ensure the transition from old to new was seamless, with the minimum of disruption to our clientele. The guest experience is a priority and key to this is customer service and the contribution of the hotel’s team of over 100 full-time and 250 part-time staff, to maintaining the highest quality standards.”

Killashee is in the heart of Kildare’s magnificent countryside, close to three racecourses, and historical and national visitor attractions including Russborough House, the Japanese Gardens and Irish National Stud. All are only 15 minutes from Killashee Hotel.

Newbridge Silver and Kildare Village are also close by, as well as Newbridge – so it’s the perfect opportunity to combine a relaxing stay with a shopping trip. Especially over the Christmas period.

Although I have stayed at Killashee four times now, I can honestly say I would return again. Welcoming staff, luxury, delicious food and drinks, a relaxing spa and woodland walks – Killashee Hotel has it all for an unwinding stay.

For further information, visit killasheehotel.com

