Susan Kiernan 1939-2023 a tribute

The following two tabs change content below.
Latest posts by TravelExtra (see all)
- Man arrested after stabbing incident outside Terminal 1 in Dublin Airport - September 17, 2023
- ‘Pre-pandemic the split was 44/56 in favour of the visitors, now it is 67/33 in favour of home holidays.’ - September 17, 2023
- ITIC Conference programme Monday Sept 18 2023 - September 17, 2023
- ‘The more the owners of the land complain about the price that the daa is offering, the more evident it becomes that they only have one buyer.’ - September 17, 2023
- ‘That hour between 6am and 7am is critical.’ - September 17, 2023