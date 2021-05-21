Take a Foodie Tour of Tipperary this Summer

Tipperary Food Producers announce details of Summer Food Tour series, writes Shauna McCrudden

The Tipperary Food Producers, a network of Tipperary’s artisan food and beverage producers established in 2008, has announced details of a Summer Food Tour series in conjunction with Tipperary Tourism. This will see producers open their doors to the public, offering a unique insight into the creation of their products.

The initiative will allow locals and tourists alike to visit the homes and farms of some of Tipperary’s finest food producers, experiencing the day-to-day life of a food producer and the processes involved in creating quality artisan food and drink produce.

Seven producers will open their doors to the public throughout the summer months for individual or group tours, in line with Covid-19 regulations at the time of visiting. The insightful tours will cover everything from beekeeping to cheese-making, and of course, tasting some of the delicious products too in their beautiful settings nestled throughout the county.

Each producer will run their own tours, offering options to suit everyone. The seven producers involved are: Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, Magners Farm, Galtee Honey, The Apple Farm, Brookfield Farm, Crossogue Preserves, and Blackcastle Farm.

Con Traas, Chairman of the Tipperary Food Producers, and owner of The Apple Farm said, “We’re lucky to be surrounded by a host of food producers here in Tipperary, and we’re delighted to announce details of our Summer Food Tours in conjunction with Tipperary Tourism. The past year has certainly seen an increased appreciation for local, homegrown produce and the food tours are a fantastic way for the public to take a closer look at the origin of these artisan products.”

“So much hard work, dedication and care are put into creating these products, and our producers look forward to welcoming each visitor and sharing their knowledge. The tours are perfect for the family to enjoy, which is something very important to us here at the Tipperary Food Producers. Because whether you’re 5 or 85, there’s always something to learn about Ireland’s food producers.”

Elizabeth Nallen Bowen, Chairperson of Tipperary Tourism and Managing Director of Hotel Minella, said, “We are really looking forward to opening our doors to guests in June and the Tipperary Food Tours are a fantastic initiative to allow guests the opportunity to learn more about where we source our local produce from, which is very important to us here at Hotel Minella.

“We are surrounded by a vibrant community of artisan food producers and the food tours give a fantastic insight into the process, integrity and care that is dedicated to creating these world-renowned products on our doorstep. As well as the opportunity for guests to see the food to fork, they can also bring a taste of Tipperary home with them when they leave.”

For further information on the Tipperary Summer Food Tours, visit tipperaryfoodproducers.ie/food-tours/. Pre-booking is essential and dates are limited at certain venues

