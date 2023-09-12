TakeTwo Travel Solutions announce the appointment of Yvonne Cronin as General Manager of EU and Irish Operations

Yvonne will lead an experienced and growing corporate travel specialist team in the company, writes Clodagh Dooley

Transatlantic business travel specialist TakeTwo Travel Solutions has announced the appointment of Yvonne Cronin to the role of General Manager of its Irish office, based in Cork City. Yvonne will lead an experienced and growing corporate travel specialist team as TakeTwo’s EU operations continue to expand.

Yvonne is one of the leading travel agent experts in Cork, specialising in corporate travel. With over 23 years’ experience in the travel trade, she brings to TakeTwo a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the Irish corporate market.

For over 20 years, Yvonne was the Executive Director and Co-Founder of Travelagent.ie, which was acquired by Eton Travel in the UK and subsequently became part of TakeTwo, when Eton and TakeTwo merged in 2021. Yvonne’s skills include advising and implementing Travel Policy for businesses, providing emergency contact, repatriation services, and managing convoluted corporate travel itineraries for business travellers.

Speaking on the comparative strength of TakeTwo’s business model, Yvonne said, “There are a number of internationally-based customers located in the European Union who are contracted with various mega travel agencies who are not satisfied with their level of service. We are working with them to give them strong offline and online solutions in both Ireland and continental Europe.”

TakeTwo launched in the Irish market in 2022, and expansion into Ireland has seen CorporateTravel.ie rebranded as TakeTwo Ireland. TakeTwo offers a boutique-style approach to high touch, personal service and partnership for all its clients, in particular corporate clients.

TakeTwo is one of few Concur Elite (an online travel and expense tool) partners in Ireland bringing great benefits to both the local and EU market. Continued investment in Ireland also gives the global business travel specialist a key hub to underpin servicing clients in North America, as well as an important foothold in Europe and the Eurozone. The location in Cork offers a gateway for SMEs and Multinationals all over Ireland to avail of this unique service.

TakeTwo is currently expanding the team in Cork and is inviting applications from experienced travel professionals to join their dynamic and growing business.

